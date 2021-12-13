Hallsville’s Anthon McDermott and Gladewater’s Jakiyah Bell have been named East Texas high school basketball Players of the Week for their performances in games played Dec. 6-11.
McDermott a sophomore, helped lead Hallsville to a 4-0 record over the weekend at the Decatur Tournament. He averaged 17.2 points, three steals, 1.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds for the week in wins over Henderson at home and then victories against Lubbock Cornoado, Texas City, Lorena and Barbers Hill at the Decatur Tournament.
McDermott scored in double figures in all five games, scoring 14 against Henderson, 27 against Coronado, 17 against Texas City, 11 against Lorena and 19 against Barbers Hill.
The Bobcats, now 15-2 on the year, will host Libety-Eylau on Friday.
Bell averaged 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 5.6 steals in three games for the Lady Bears, including a 44-point performance in a 93-73 win over Class 4A Pittsburg at the Harleton Tournament.
In that game against Pittsburg, Bell added eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. She also scored 12 against Jefferson and 24 against Harleton.
Gladewater (11-3) will visit West Rusk on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Girls
Hallsville’s Catherine Warford returned from an injury and averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 deflections and two steals per game in games against Nacogdoches and Winnsboro.
Gladewater’s Calice Henderson averaged 13.3 points, seven rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 steals for the week.
Jefferson’s Kristen Thomas had 22 points against Ore City on Saturday, and she averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the week.
Beckville’s Amber Harris averaged 14 points, 10.2 rebounds, two assists and 2.6 steals in five games.
East Texas Homeschool’s Jenna Parker averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds in five games for the Lady Chargers. Included in her big week was a 39-point outing against Class 4A Kaufman. Four of ET Homeschool’s games were played in the Book Hill Invitational, and Parker was one of 10 players named to the all-tournament team.
Boys
White Oak’s Gunner Solis averaged 14.2 points per game and scored 25 in the championship game as the Roughnecks won the McLeod Tournament with a 6-0 record. Brian Williams had 17 in the title match and averaged 13.5 points for the tournament. Landon Anderson averaged 11.2 points per game, and Ben Jacyno had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the championship game against Hooks. Solis was named the tournament’s MVP, and Williams and Anderson were named to the all-tournament team.
Tatum’s Jayden Boyd had 26 points in the Eagles’ win over Douglass in the championship game of the Zavalla Tournament.
Henderson’s Devin Phillips averaged 16.6 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Lions in tournament action over the weekend.
Ore City’s Ryan Webb averaged 17.8 points and 4.8 assists and Jeremy Kyle averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds in five games at the Frankston Tournament.
Beckville’s D.J. Rockwell scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists in the championship game of the Gary Tournament — a Beckville win.