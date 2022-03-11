Hallsville’s Anthon McDermott shared Defensive Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Basketball Team for the 2021-22 season.
Longview sophomore Drew Ward shared Newcomer of the Year honors, and Longview, Pine Tree and Hallsville all placed players on the first team.
Other superlatives went to Sulphur Springs’ Justin Haire (Most Valuable Player), Mount Pleasant’s Payton Chism (Offensive MVP), Hallsville’s McDermott and Mount Pleasant’s Will Hill (Co-Defensive MVP) and Sulphur Springs’ Brandon Shaver (Coach of the Year).
McDermott averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 2.0 deflections and 1.9 assists per game for Hallsville.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First Team
Jalen Hale, Longview; Daryus Gray, Pine Tree; Dealyn Evans, Pine Tree; Luke Cheathum, Hallsville; Taylor Sheffield, Hallsville; Kelcey Morris, Mount Pleasant; Branson Lynn, Sulphur Springs; Kordrick Turner, Sulphur Springs; Caleb Alexander, Sulphur Springs; Damon Augustus, Texas High; Michael Thomas, Texas High.
Second Team
Isiah Johnson, Longview; DQ Harrison, Hallsville; Cameron Gaut, Hallsville; Domar Roberson, Marshall; Gio McCoy, Marshall; Elijah Morris, Mount Pleasant; Ed Wilder, Mount Pleasant; Jayden Godwin, Texas High; Parker Whisenhunt, Sulphur Springs; Cason Arrington, Sulphur Springs