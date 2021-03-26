Last year, the Marshall Lady Mavs hosted the Hallsville Ladycats in what turned out to be the last game for both teams as their season was shut down for the remainder of the year.
“I remember coach (Sarah) Hendrix (Halllsville assistant coach) was like, ‘You never know, this could be your last game and she was right, it was for the rest of the year,” Hallsville junior Lily Soto recalls.
“It was awful,” Maddie Melton, now a senior for Hallsville recalls. “Last year I got to play like five or six games and then I got injured. I dislocated my thumb and it took me out the rest of the season. That was really hard because when it started, I didn’t expect to only play five games and then the season would be over. I thought I’d just be out for a little bit and then come back and we’d still have a season but whenever I got the phone call that our season was canceled, it was really emotional. It was hard knowing I wasn’t going to get to play with those seniors again.”
“She’s a huge part of our program,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said. “So having her back this year, she’s really been a great leader offensively and on the mound. We have high expectations for what we have to do through the rest of the district and in playoffs. I think she has all the qualities we need to get us where we need to go as a team but it’s going to take all of them stepping up.
“Lily, last year as a sophomore, I was really hoping to get her a lot of game time but they missed out on basically a whole season but she has come out this year and been on fire hitting,” Whatley continued. “She and Maddie both are leading our team in hitting this year so that’s been a huge part for her. She’s a great outfielder with lots of speed on the bases and offensively, she’s come up with big-time hits.”
Melton and Soto were excited to finally return to the diamond for the 2021 season.
“It honestly felt so good. The group of girls we have this year, it’s really special because we all get along so well,” Melton offered. “We’re all super close. We can all joke around with each other. Getting to step on that field together, just being together on that new field brought so much joy and excitement for this upcoming season. We’ve learned not to take anything for granted because it can be taken away in a second.”
“It was definitely very heartfelt because we said goodbye to our seniors via video,” Soto added. “When we came back, we knew would have to give it all we’ve got because we never know if this is going to happen again. I grew up with these girls and they’re just amazing. I love every one of them. So I was very excited to come back and take on the season.”
So far, Melton and Soto have helped lead their Ladycats to a record of 12-4-1 overall and 5-0 against district opponents and have high expectations for the remainder of the year.
“Definitely state, undefeated through district,” Melton said when asked about the team’s expectations. “We’ve just got to keep putting in the work that we have been to be successful through playoffs and just do what we’ve got to do to get it done.”
“I’m definitely excited to see what we can do this year,” Soto said. “Everybody has been improving so much so I’m very excited to see where we go with this.”
Softball has helped teach the two Ladycats valuable life lessons that apply on and off the field.
“I would say that softball is more than a sport. It’s also your second home,” Soto said. “You can get away from your school and your life and come out here and play something that you really love with the people you love and you know they always have your back. They’re always there for you. You fall down and they pick you up. You make a bad play and they tell you it’s OK and that you’ll get the next one. Our team is really uplifting and I think it’s because they’re more than just teammates. They’re family.”
“For me, it’s probably just to trust the process because there’ve been so many situations I’ve been put in that I didn’t understand, ‘Why is she keeping me here? I’m not doing well,’ but through those situations, I’ve learned that there’s a reason she did that,” Melton said. “My freshman year when I came in, I did not want to pitch. I refused to pitch. Everything in me, I hated it but coach Whatley made me and kept making me practice and put me in those situations and now I see why. It’s taken a couple years. I trusted her and she knew what she was doing.”
Melton plans to attend and play softball for UT-Tyler but in the meantime, hopes to leave a positive mark with her Hallsville teammates.
“Just don’t take it for granted,” Melton said. “I know it sounds so cliché but after being taken out with the injury and then losing our season as well, that hit really hard. I love softball and I love playing with our team but I didn’t realize how much it meant to me until I realized it was gone. Luckily I had another season but some people aren’t as lucky. It can all be taken away in an instance so just make the most of everything.”
“Maddie has done so much for us honestly, leading us on the mound and in hits,” Soto said. “She has probably one of the best swings on the team. I want to learn from her. I want to get better at my swing. She’s very positive, even when she’s down, she knows she’s going to do it for us. She’s always positive and I really like that about her and I just want to keep her little spirit with us.”
In the meantime, they still have the rest of this season and it starts with tonight’s contest against the Lady Mavs in Marshall.
First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.