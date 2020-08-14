Friends and family of Waylan “Buck” Buchanan will say their final goodbyes at 2 p.m. today at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall.
Pastor Paul Pete Sellers was originally going to officiate the service, but due to a family member getting sick, the service will be officiated by Joe Martino.
“I’m doing the entire service on Friday,” Martino said. “I’ll do the best I can under the circumstances.”
Martino has plenty of stories to tell about the coach he affectionately calls “Coach Buck.”
“Coach Buck was the first coach I met from here,” Martino recalls. “When I went to coaching school to find a job, they had a big job board. A friend of mine was coaching in Jacksonville and he saw me there. He came to me and said, ‘There’s a job opening in Marshall if you want to stick around in East Texas. I know the head coach and athletic director.’
“So I pulled the card, made the call and set up an interview at the Holiday Inn where they were staying. When I went to the room number that they gave me, I knocked on the door and I heard, ‘Yeah?’ I opened the door and the first person I saw was Coach Buck sitting there.
“After I heard that voice, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, that’s intimidating. Maybe I made the wrong decision.’ But within less than 30 minutes, he and the AD had a contract ready and I signed it. From there on, Coach Buck and coach William Daniels were my mentors, so much so that Coach Buck was in my wedding in 1976.”
“I looked at pictures the other day from when I was at Marshall and I think Joe Martino and I are the last two,” said Jerry Bennett, who coached along with Buchanan and Martino before moving to Jefferson. “The first thing I learned about Buck was that he coached by rules and regulation. That’s how he operates, right down the line.
“He was a great guy. He and his wife Ila took me under their wing. When we did two-a-days, I’d go to sleep over there in between practices.
“Coach Buck was going to be loyal no matter what,” Bennett added. “You could put him at any spot and he was going to do a good job. He never complained. He loved every day. He was awesome. The kids liked him.”
“For some kids, teachers say, ‘I don’t want them in my class,’ but Buck would always say, ‘Put them in my class. I’ll take all of them. I’ll teach them the best I can and I’ll keep them out of the halls,’” Martino offered.
“He might have been gruff and rough but deep down inside, he cared about his job and he cared about the kids.”
After coaching in Marshall for nearly a decade, Buchanan moved to Queen City to become head football coach but he eventually moved back to Marshall.
“I went with Buck up to Queen City when he was the head coach,” Bennett added. “Marshall wanted him back so we came back to and he was there forever. He was very loyal. He was loyal to Marshall, he really was.”
Buchanan’s son, Buck Jr., played football under his dad and said the two shared some great memories.
“Yeah we would, we would a lot,” he said when asked if the two would talk about football at home. “We talked about what went on in practice. He’d ask what I and some of the other players thought about this and that. It was great playing under him.”
As proud as Buck was to play for his dad, he was even more proud to be his son.
“I was blessed to have him for a father for 57 years,” Buck Jr. said. “I can’t get over the support, the thoughts and prayers that we have received during this time. I had one of his former players contact me and say, ‘I would love to be there but football season is just now starting so he would understand, I can’t be there right now.’”
“I woke up around 2:30 thinking about Buck,” Bennett said. “Buck lived a good life. He would have been 87 on Aug. 23. He had a good run. He loved people and he loved what he did.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better guy to work under and work with. He was good.”