Jose Meza’s favorite thing about being a kicker for the Waskom Wildcats is heading back to the sidelines after making a field goal and getting high fives from his coaches.
This past Friday, there were no shortage of high fives after Meza nailed a 37-yard field goal to give his team a 44-41 win over Harrison County and district rival Elysian Fields to advance to the semifinals.
“Oh man, it was the best thing in the world,” Meza said.
“At first I was nervous and it hit me, ‘If I make this, we get to play another week and I don’t have to hang up my pads,” he added. “So I just concentrated on the kick.”
Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said his kicker sounded confident.
“They called a timeout, he came over to the sideline, and I said, ‘Look man, no pressure on you, just do what you do and do your best,’” Keeling recalls. “He was like, ‘Coach, I’ve got it.’ I was like, ‘If you feel that way, then we’re good.’”
The field goal was Meza’s second made field goal of the season and he’s currently 72-of-81 on extra point attempts and 2-for-3 on field goals, with his other made field goal coming from 38 yards away.
His Wildcats currently own an overall record 11-1 and they went through District 11-3A Division II play with a record of 5-1. Friday’s kick gave the Wildcats revenge over the only team to defeat them this season.
“At the beginning of the season, most people didn’t expect us to be this far into it,” Meza said. “We were expected to be the third team in the district. We just like to come out and show them what we’re all about. That made it even better.”
There were doubts about whether or not there would be a season after COVID-19 shut down the spring sports.
“I’m thankful to God that he was able to give me another season, especially since it’s my senior year,” Meza said.
His coach is also thankful to have an opportunity to coach him again.
“He’s a great kid,” Keeling said. “He’s been part of the program ever since he was a kid. He played left tackle or something else like that when he was younger.”
Meza and his Wildcats are now just one game away from the state championship, but they know getting past the Franklin Lions will be no easy task.
“It’s just another game,” he said. “We’re taking every game week-by-week. We’re just focused on this game and pray to God we get to play another.”
The senior kicker is proud to represent his community at this level.
“It’s a great feeling to represent our town and East Texas,” he said. “Not many people believed in us at first.
In front of the high school is a sign celebrating the Wildcats’ 2014 and 2015 state championship. Meza said he hopes to add a 2020 sign to go along with that.
“It would mean the world to me,” he said.
However, Meza and his Wildcats are first focused on beating the Lions tonight.
If they’re able to do that, Meza will be able to extend his high-school-football career for one more game and won’t have to hang up the pads just yet.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium in Tyler.