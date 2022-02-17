HALLSVILLE – Jefferson’s girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Thursday night where it fell short to Mineola in a 41-33 final in Class 3A area playoff action at Hallsville High School.
Jefferson’s finishes the year with an overall record of 21-14 while Mineola advances with a record of 22-15.
Da’Navia Thomas led Jefferson in scoring with 16 points. Iyanna Barnett tossed in five points. Jaida Bray recorded four oints while Kristen Thomas and TJ Hood each scored three and Jordyn Davidson scored two points.
Mylee Fischer led the game in scoring with 19 points. Next in line was Kapri Riley with 11. Macy Fischer scored five points while Jayla Jackson scored three, Paris Springer finished with two and Ava Johnson came away with one point.
Mylee Fischer went 2-for-2 from the line to score the first points of the night. Barnett rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for Jefferson’s first points of the game, tying it up at 2-2.
Moments later, she drained a shot from beyond the arc to give the Lady Bulldogs a 5-2 lead. Fischer scored her second bucket on the other end to make it a one-point game. Each team went 1-for-2 on its next trip to the foul line before Kristen Thomas drained a three to give Jefferson a four-point lead. Macy Fischer added the bucket to score the final points of the first quarter, making the score 9-7.
The second quarter started off with a jumper from Mylee Fischer to tie the game up at 9. The Lady Jackets jumped back in front with a shot down low from Macy Fischer. Da’Navia Thomas went 1-for-2 at the line before Mylee Fischer added a field goal. Riley went 2-for-2 on her next trip to the line and then added a layup to make it 17-10. Mylee Fischer tossed in a pair of field goals to add to her team’s lead.
Hood went 1-for-2 from the line to score the final point of the first half, making the halftime score 21-13, Mineola.
The second half started off with a pair of free throws from Mylee Fischer to give the Lady Jackets their first double-digit lead of the night. Da’Navia Thomas drained a three on the other end of the court. Kristen Thomas found Davison for the assist. A free throw and a layup gave Mineola a nine-point lead. Riley then drained a three.
A bucket from Da’Navia Thomas made the score 30-20. Da’Navia Thomas came away with a loose ball and put it in the net for two points. That was quickly followed by a bucket from Springer. Hood was dribbling toward the hoop as the buzzer sounded but drew the foul in the act of shooting. She was sent to the line where she went 1-for-2 to make the score 32-23 after three quarters.
Hood knocked down a free throw Da’Navia Thomas made a layup to start the fourth quarter, putting Jefferson within six points. Mylee Fischer drove the lane and tossed it in on a layup before Kyra Jackson found Riley for the assist to put Mineola back up by 10 points. A Jefferson free throw put the Lady Bulldogs back within single digits but Jackson drained a three to make it a 12-point game.
Bray came up with a layup to make the score 39-29 in favor of the Lady Jackets. Mylee Fischer’s shot orbited around the rim before falling in, putting Mineola back up by 12 points with under a minute remaining.
Mineola will take on tonight’s winner between Waskom and Winnsboro.