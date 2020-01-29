■ KC TRYOUT: Kilgore College will hold football tryouts for any college-eligible athlete who would like an opportunity to join the Rangers.
Registration is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at R. E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore with the combine to follow. Attendees must bring their own cleats, workout clothes and tennis shoes.
Cost is $20 per person, and pre-registration is no available.
For information: www.kilgore.edu/football-tryouts.
■ GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview Feb. 13-15 for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center nightly at 6 p.m.
The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-40.
General admission tickets are $10. New this year is a discount for members of the military at $7. Children 5-12 get in for $5 and those under five years old are free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
Tickets will be available each night at the Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview. For more information, go to easttexasgoldengloves.com.
All proceeds from this East Texas Golden Glove Tournament event go directly to expenses for the winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals this spring. The winners of the state competition will compete at the national tournament in May.
■ FIRST TEE: As the city of Longview observes its 150th birthday in 2020, there are a number of city-wide celebrations going on through the months of February to May. The Longview First Tee Chapter and Alpine Target Golf have joined together to host a special one-time only event to help recognize its sesquicentennial.
It’s a once in a lifetime event and only one team can win in each age division.
The tournament is open to all children ages 9 to 17 and the child does not have to live in Longview in order to participate.
Each child can play with their parent, guardian, or adult of their choice. Their adult selection for a teammate can be a man or woman. No PGA professionals can be selected for an adult teammate.
The tournament, slated for Feb. 22-23, will be a two-person format scramble for nine holes. The tourney site is The Divine Nine Par 3 course at Alpine Target Golf Center, 2695 Alpine Road in Longview.
Entry fee is $35 per team. The cost includes green fee, warm-up golf balls on the range, and prize fund contribution. Deadline for entering the event is Friday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m.
There are four age divisions with a winner determined by lowest team score in each age division. The four groupings are: 9-10, 11-12. 13-14 and 15-17. This is based on the child’s age as of Jan. 1, 2020. Winners in will be announced following final round play Sunday Feb. 23.
The tournament will have four shotgun starts and the field will be limited to the first 72 paid team entries.
Those interested in playing may enter by phone and pay with a credit card by calling (903) 753-1416. They may choose to stop by the First Tee of Piney of Woods offices at the tournament site to pay in person. Or they can go online https://www.thefirstteepineywoods.org/events/2020-longview-150-parent-child-tournament/
■ USA SOFTBALL IN SHREVEPORT: Shreveport-Bossier will welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop during the team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.
The event is set for Wednesday, April 15 at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the team as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During the Shreveport stop, the team will play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. and the University of Louisiana Monroe 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online only at www.shreveportbossiersports.com. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.
Three East Texas players – Jayden Mount (Sabine), Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are on the roster for Louisiana-Monroe.