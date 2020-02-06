■ FIRST TEE: Registration is currently open for the Longview 150 Parent/Child tournament until Friday. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Divine Nine Par 3 course at Alpine Target Golf, 2695 Alpine Road in Longview.
Entry fee is $35 per team and includes the green fee, warm up golf balls on the range and prize fund contribution.
The tournament will have four age division with a winner determined by lowest team score in each group. The four divisions are ages 7 to 10, ages 11 to 12, ages 13 to 14 and ages 15-17.
Each child can play with a parent or guardian or another adult of their choice for a teammate as they team up for a two-person scramble for nine holes.
To enter, call (903) 753-1416.
You can also enter at the First Tee of the Piney Woods office at the tournament site or by logging on to www.thefirstteepineywoods.org.
In the event of bad weather, the tournament will be held Feb. 29 and March 1.