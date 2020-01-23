■ GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview on Feb. 13-15 for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center beginning at 6 p.m.
The tournament is for boxers age 8 to 40.
General admission tickets are $10 for teen or adult. New this year is a discount for members of the military at $7. Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $5 and those under 5 years old are free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
Tickets will be sold each night at the Longview Exhibit Center. Get more information at easttexasgoldengloves.com.
All proceeds from this East Texas Golden Glove Tournament event go directly to expenses for the winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals this spring. The winners of the state competition will compete at the national tournament in May.
■ FIRST TEE: As the city of Longview observes its 150th birthday in 2020, there are a number of city-wide celebrations going on through the months of February to May. The Longview First Tee Chapter and Alpine Target Golf have joined together to host a special one-time only event to help recognize its sesquicentennial.
It’s a once in a lifetime event and only one team can win in each age division. Each winning team will be known as The Longview 150 champions.
The tournament is open to all children ages 9 to 17 and the child does not have to live in Longview in order to participate.
Each child can play with their parent, guardian, or adult of their choice. Their adult selection for a teammate can be a man or woman. No PGA Professionals can be selected for an adult teammate.
The tournament, slated for Feb. 22-23, will be a two-person format scramble for 9 holes. The tourney site is The Divine Nine Par 3 course at Alpine Target Golf Center located at 2695 Alpine Road in Longview.
Entry fee is $35 per team. The cost includes green fee, warm-up golf balls on the range, and prize fund contribution. Deadline for entering the event is Friday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m.
There are four age divisions with a winner determined by lowest team score in each age division. The four groupings are: 9-10, 11-12. 13-14 and 15-17. This is based on the child’s age as of Jan. 1. Winners will be announced following final round play on Sunday Feb. 23.
The tournament will have four shotgun starts and the field will be limited to the first 72 paid team entries.
Enter by phone with a credit card by calling (903) 753-1416. Pay in person at the First Tee of Piney of Woods offices at the tournament site. Or sign up online at https://www.thefirstteepineywoods.org/events/2020-longview-150-parent-child-tournament/
■ FREE THROW CONTEST: The annual Longview Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s gymnasium in Longview.
The free competition is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1. Trophies will be awarded.
For information: John Ludwig (903) 353-8421.