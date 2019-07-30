■
MAVS TICKETS: Current season ticket holders for Marshall Maverick football may reclaim their season tickets for the upcoming season beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse.
Current holders may also reclaim their tickets on Monday, Aug. 5, and on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with Swap Day being on Wednesday, Aug. 7. After Aug. 7, all unclaimed tickets will go on sale and be made available to the general public.
The Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket office will be open from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Sections C and D (chairbacks) will be $40 per seat and Section B (without backs) will be $35 per seat. Ticket prices at the gate for individual games on game night will be $10 for Sections C and D and $9 for Section B. General admission will be $8 during game weeks during the season.
The Mavericks, under new head coach Jake Griedl, have five home games this year beginning with the season opener on Aug. 30 against Tyler Lee. The Mavs will also host Lindale (Sept. 27), Mt. Pleasant (Oct. 12), Nacogdoches (Oct. 26) and Pine Tree (Nov. 9).
Road games for Marshall in 2019 include at Longview (Sept. 6), at Carthage (Sept. 13), at Hallsville (Oct. 4), at Jacksonville (Oct. 19) and at Whitehouse (Nov. 2).
The Mavs are back-to-back district champions and are riding an 18-game district winning streak entering the season.
Last season, Marshall finished 10-3 with an appearance in the regional semifinals.
For more information regarding season ticket sales, contact the ticket office at 903-927-8772 during business hours.
■
HALLSVILLE TICKETS: Current football season ticket holders can renew their seats from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. through Aug. 2 and Aug. 6-8.
Swap day for current reserve seat season ticket holders is from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Reserve season tickets go on sale to the public from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13-16 and 20-22.
Tickets are $32 for Section D Chair Backs or $24 for Sections C and E regular reserved.
Also, a community pep rally is set for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the high school coliseum.
For information: dmiller@hisd.com or mkirbow@hisd.com.
■
USA VOLLEYBALL: The United States Women’s National team’s path to the 2020 Olympic Games will go through Shreveport, Louisiana, when Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament comes to CenturyLink Center on Aug. 2-4.
The Americans, ranked third in the world, will host Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in round-robin play, with the winner earning a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The schedule has Argentina vs. Bulgari at 3 p.m. and the U.S. vs. Kazakhstan at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2; The U.S. vs. Bulgaria at 5 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Argentina at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and the U.S. vs. Argentina at 1 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/centurylink-center-tickets-bossier-city/venue/221945.
■
SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
■
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Jack-N-Jennie Couples Tournament is set for Sept. 7-8 at The Tempest Golf Club.
The 36-hole, one-man, one-woman scramble event is limited to the first 54 paid teams ($50 per team).
Entry fees include 18 holes of golf each day, evening meal Saturday and light breakfast on Sunday along with two free putts.
For information: tempestgolfclub.com.
FROM STAFF REPORTS