■ MAVS TICKETS: Current season ticket holders for Marshall Maverick football may reclaim their season tickets for the upcoming season beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse.
Current holders may also reclaim their tickets on Monday, Aug. 5, and on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with Swap Day being on Wednesday, Aug. 7. After Aug. 7, all unclaimed tickets will go on sale and be made available to the general public.
The Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket office will be open from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Sections C and D (chairbacks) will be $40 per seat and Section B (without backs) will be $35 per seat. Ticket prices at the gate for individual games on game night will be $10 for Sections C and D and $9 for Section B. General admission will be $8 during game weeks during the season.
The Mavs, under new head coach Jake Griedl, have five home games this year beginning with the season opener on Aug. 30 against Tyler Lee. The Mavs will also host Lindale (Sept. 27), Mt. Pleasant (Oct. 12), Nacogdoches (Oct. 26) and Pine Tree (Nov. 9).
Road games for Marshall in 2019 include at Longview (Sept. 6), at Carthage (Sept. 13), at Hallsville (Oct. 4), at Jacksonville (Oct. 19) and at Whitehouse (Nov. 2).
The Mavs are back-to-back district champions and are riding an 18-game district winning streak entering the season. Last season, Marshall finished 10-3 with an appearance in the regional semifinals.
For more information regarding season ticket sales, contact the ticket office at 903-927-8772 during business hours.
■ HALLSVILLE TICKETS: Current football season ticket holders can renew their seats from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3- through Aug. 2 and Aug. 6-8.
Swap day for current reserve seat season ticket holders is from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Reserve season tickets go on sale to the public from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13-16 and 20-22.
Tickets are $32 for Section D Chair Backs or $24 for Sections C and E regular reserved.
Also, a community pep rally is set for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the high school coliseum.
For information: dmiller@hisd.com or mkirbow@hisd.com.
■ SOFTBALL CLINIC: The “Cancer picked the wrong coach” softball clinic will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Bullard High School softball field.
The camp is to benefit Bullard head softball coach Megan Dobrinski, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The clinic is for softball players entering grades sixth through 12th and will be conducted by Lindale head softball coach Meredith Grant, Tyler Junior College head softball coach Maria Winn-Ratliff , UT Tyler head softball coach Mike Reed, Stephen F. Austin head softball coach Nicole Dickson and other East Texas coaches.
Along with the clinic, there will be bracelets, concessions, a sno-cone truck and a raffle for softball bats.
If you plan to attend the clinic or for more information, contact Grant at grantml@lisdeagles.net , Winn-Ratliff at mwin@tjc.edu or Bullard assistant softball coach Nanci Dixon at nanci.dixon@bullardisd.net.
■ VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS: East Texas Juniors Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for ages 15-18 from 2-5 p.m. on July 20 and for ages 12-14 from 2 -5 p.m. on July 27.
Tryouts will be held at Spring Hill High School.
For information: www.etjuniors.com or email lmashe@etjuniors.com.
■ ARK-LA-TEX JUNIOR GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour will make stops at Wood Hollow in Longview on July 22 (adult/youth) and Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on July 29 (Tournament of Champions).
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 15-16 boys and girls.
Membership fee is $35, and tournament entry fee is $30.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
■ USA VOLLEYBALL: The United States Women’s National team’s path to the 2020 Olympic Games will go through Shreveport, Louisiana when Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament comes to CenturyLink Center Aug. 2-4.
The Americans, ranked third in the world, will host Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in round-robin play, with the winner earning a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The schedule has Argentina vs. Bulgari at 3 p.m. and the U.S. vs. Kazakhstan at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2; The U.S. vs. Bulgaria at 5 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Argentina at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and the U.S. vs. Argentina at 1 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/centurylink-center-tickets-bossier-city/venue/221945.
From Staff Reports