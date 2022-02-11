Marshall ISD has narrowed down its search for a new athletic director and head football coach from 62 candidates, down to eight and plans on having a decision by the end of this month.
“Mr. (Andrew) Chilcoat, who is our assistant superintendent of auxiliary services, he’s actually over our HR department, he and I met together and we went through the first round of applications,” Marshall ISD superintendent Dr. Richele Langley said. “There were some that didn’t have teaching certifications or they had coached at one time but most recently had a different career experience that didn’t have anything to do with education. So we kind of went through and said, ‘OK, what does our community expect? Which of these do we need to go ahead and pull?’ and we actually got that down to about 29 at the point. With those 29 applications, we then went through with a committee of six people and we had narrowed it down to eight and we are going to be interviewing eight people that we’ve narrowed down those applications to.”
The positions of athletic director and head football coach will remain with one person but each position has different roles.
“As far as athletic director, we’re looking for someone who we feel confident is going to put our girls and boys first before everything else, that they are equitable with all sports with boys and girls,” Langley said. “Sometimes, I’ve been friends or colleagues with school districts where the boys sports gets more attention than the girls sports. We have some strong female athletes in Marshall and we are growing even more strong athletes so we want to make sure those female sports are treated equitably just as our male sports are. So that’s something we’re looking for in the AD. We’re also looking for someone who can lead all of our sports programs to be the best in Texas. We are really going to make MISD shine within every facet of our sports. It takes a special person to be able to lead that.
“As far as our head coach goes, we are looking for someone who first of all shows consistency, that they are a people-person, that they have discipline and I don’t mean ‘punishment discipline.’ I mean discipline in dealing with the system, with the coaches, with their team and with all of the coworkers around. Also, we want someone who has a proven track record of excellence. When you have a position that garners over 60 applications, you know it’s a position that’s highly touted in the state. There have been people from all over, and not just Texas, who are looking at this job. So we know it’s a job that people want and we’re happy about that. I think we’re going to have a tough time figuring out who the best person is for the job but I’m so glad we so many options.
