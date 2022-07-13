Members of the Marshall community gathered into the Y.A. TIttle Fieldhouse at Marshall High School for the singing of Hunter Taylor’s book, “Draw the Line.”
The book talks focuses on former Gilmer head football coach and current UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor but the roots of the story run through Marshall and those in attendance heard from former Marshall coaches such as former Mavericks head coach Dennis Parker who among other things, led the Mavs to a state championship victory in 1990. He was joined by a few former assistant coaches who went on to have successful careers — Danny Long, Matt Turner and Wayne Coleman, as they shared memories and a lot of laughs.
“Well we tell the stories all the time,” Parker said. “We just had an audience today. I tell the stories to my wife but she’s gotten tired of hearing them.”
“We’ll be driving somewhere and I’ll think of something I haven’t thought of for years,” another former athletic director and head football coach for the Mavericks, Bill Harper said.
Marshall’s current athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez was pleased that Marshall High School was able to host the event and added, “To follow these guys is an honor. Those guys up there are legends. I knew who those guys were before they ever knew my name. I’m very, very blessed to be here.”
“Oh man, it’s incredible,” Taylor said when asked how thought the event went. “I’m glad we videoed it because we want to capture all the stories and as much of this as we can for sure.”