It seems like forever that we’ve been able to watch sporting events, at least recent ones.
I’ve gotten to the point where I’ll search specific games on YouTube to get my fill of games. There are a lot of great ones to watch. I watched Nolan Ryan’s last no-hitter and the Game 6 of the 2010 ALCS where the Rangers defeated the Yankees to go to their first-ever World Series. I was really entertained by the 1992 NBA All-Star Game where some of the beset of the best to ever play the game competed. I watched the Cowboys vs. Dolphins Super Bowl (OK, that one wasn’t on YouTube. I actually have that on DVD)and especially enjoyed watching Tom Landry coach Roger Staubach since I wasn’t around to see that yet.
The list goes on of games I’ve searched and/or watched but truth is, as entertaining as those games are, they don’t fill the void because sports aren’t just about the individual games. Individual games don’t tell the whole story.
In the absence of baseball, we’re unable to see someone break out of a slump and start a multi-game-hitting streak. One individual game doesn’t capture the journey. It’s like reading a random page or chapter of a book you haven’t been reading.
Watching the Cowboys defeat the Dolphins 24-3 doesn’t capture the Cowboys’ past struggles of being unable to win the big one and therefore, being dubbed the “Bridesmaids of the NFL.”
As sports fans, by following your teams, we feel like you play a small part of the success. When our teams lose, we feel the agony of defeat and when they win, we feel the thrill of victory but also take a sigh of relief, but you wouldn’t feel the good, the bad and the ugly if you just didn’t watch any baseball for the entire year until Game 7 of the World Series because you’re not invested.
That’s the downside to watching the classic games but I as long as we don’t have live games, I’ll continue to do just that. Again, it’s not like I don’t enjoy watching games from several years ago. In fact, I really enjoy it. My wife doesn’t understand why I would watch a game that I already know the outcome to and I’m quick to remind her she watches movies to which she knows the ending. That’s kind of how I treat the classic games. They’ve got great characters and a lot of drama and because it happened long ago, we don’t have to sweat bullets while watching.
But then again, I miss that intensity. I miss the storylines. I miss it all but if that’s not available, I’ll watch games from the past.
What games have you been watching?