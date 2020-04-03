Reality of his senior season being cut short is starting to sink in for Marshall’s Jarius Mitchell.
“That one hurt,” Mitchell said. “My heart dropped. It hit me last week when I got looking at my old baseball pics on my phone.”
“It’s just terrible,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “I can’t even put it into words. I’m still holding out a little bit of hope but it’s not a good feeling for the seniors especially.”
The Mavericks were 13 games into their season and about to start district play before their season was ended due to the coronovirus. Mitchell had seven hits, six runs, six RBI, was hit by a pitch twice, reached on four walks and had a batting average of .233.
“He’s a middle-of-the-lineup guy who could drive people in,” Dunaway said of Mitchell. “He’s been doing that since he was a sophomore on varsity. He’s a scary presence at the plate, even at times when he struggled. Everybody knew that if he touched the ball, he had a chance to hit a double or hit one out of the yard. It always made our lineup really well, especially for the guys in front of him or behind him because sometimes he’d get pitched around.”
After high school, Mitchell plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University to major in engineering and maybe try out for the Lumberjacks baseball team.
The Mavericks’ senior said playing baseball at Marshall has taught him valuable lessons.
“Be on time,” he said. “Be on time or there will be consequences.”
Mitchell, who goes by the nickname “Pawpa” has left his mark with his teammates.
“Pawpa kept it light, kept it funny,” Dunaway said. “You need guys like that. When things are down, you need guys who can crack a joke, make you laugh, just to kind of get everybody going in the right direction and he definitely did that. The younger guys looked up to him for his work ethic. If he had something wrong with his swing, he’d take it on himself and go down to the cages and take 100 swings off the tee to try to correct it. So his work ethic was something the younger guys looked up to.”
Due to the fact that school won’t be in session until May 4 at the earliest, chances of Mitchell and the Mavericks returning to the diamond are slim.
“If we actually go back May 4, there’s a slight chance, a very, very slight chance,” Dunaway said. “I think there’s a two-week window right there that we’d have to make some adjustments on but still get something in but anything after May 4, I don’t know. The UIL has done a great job. They’re holding out hope just like we are but just haven’t pushed the button to cancel it.”
“It’ll be a happy moment,” Mitchell said when asked what it will be like if that time does come. “My heart will be filled again. I have hope.”