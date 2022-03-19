East Texas will be in the midst of the madness when the SFA Ladyjacks take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. Helping lead SFA is East Texas native Brianna Mitchell.
“That’s a good question, I really don’t know,” Mitchell said when asked how she would have reacted to someone telling her she’d be in this spot when she first went to SFA. “It’s exciting though. It’s really exciting.”
Mitchell transferred from Marshall to Tatum where graduated from high school in 2018. She graduated from SFA this past December with a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology and is sticking around to get her Master’s in Business.
This season, she has pulled down 77 rebounds, 51 of which were on defense and 26 on offense. She has 75 steals, 122 assists and 264 points.
“We kind of got used to winning,” Mitchell said. “It feels good. It’s my last year and I’m excited to be with the other seniors and finish it off and continue to make the Ladyjacks proud.”
When asked what her individual greatest strengths are, Mitchell said, “My defense and I’m a floor general, so driving and making plays for my team.”
Being here during her senior year gives Mitchell and her classmates that much more motivation to go out with a bang.
“We just grew together,” she said. “We have five seniors and we’ve been with each other the whole entire time. So growing and getting us into the system that coach (Mark) Kellogg got us in and allowing us to become better players.”
The Ladycats will enter tonight’s first-round contest with the No. 12 seed as they go up against one of the most well-known programs in No.5-ranked North Carolina. SFA enters goes in with an overall record of 28-4 after having gone 17-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. UNC owns a record of 23-6 overall and 13-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“Just prepare the same as we do every day for every team and lock in on defense,” Mitchell said as being the key to coming away with an upset victory. “If we keep them from scoring, they won’t win. So we’re just going to try to lock down on defense and continue to hit shots.”
Tipoff is slated for today at 6:30 p.m.