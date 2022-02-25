Monday Night Football is far removed from its glory days. To me, those glory days were in the 90s with the broadcast crew of Al Michaels, Frank Gifford and Dan Dierdorf. It was later great with Michaels and John Madden but since then, it has taken a major nosedive and fast. I think ESPN admits it by offering an alternative with the Manning brothers.
Hopefully that’s about to change. Rumors have it Troy Aikman is about to make Tony Romo-like money as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football. Aikman alone would be a major improvement from the most recent crew but there’s still one major piece missing and that’s the play-by-play announcer and Michaels seems to be the obvious choice for that.
Michaels is obviously no stranger to Monday Night Football and for as long as I can remember, he’s covered the prime time games. I believe him to be the best play-by-play announcer and teaming him up with Aikman would be a win-win.
I know there have been other rumors circulating, like that of Michaels going to Amazon Prime to call games, which I’m not quite sure how that works to be honest. Will that be through the app only or will it be viewable via a TV network as well? In order to watch, will people have to tune in live or can they watch it later? Depending on what the answers are, it seems to me that ESPN would be a much better option and a win-win for all.
There’s also the rumor that Aikman could be reunited with his longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck in the Monday Night Football booth.
I mean no disrespect to Buck isn’t Michaels.
For me, that would seem like ESPN is settling for second best instead of getting the best. Aikman leaving Fox already raises questions as to who will replace him and if Buck follows him to the Mothership, Fox will take twice the amount of damage. Also, if Buck joins Aikman at ESPN, Fox will also be in search for someone to call the MLB playoffs.
To me, what makes the most sense is for Fox keep Buck, and Michaels to team up with Aikman for the Monday Night Football telecast. That would certainly help in bringing Monday Night Football back to its glory days. If that happens, it will be hard to not believe in miracles.