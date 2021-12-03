It’s crazy how often and how drastically one’s status quo can fluctuate.
I think this is something we’ve seen with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
During Thursday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints, commentators Troy Aikman and Joe Buck said exactly what many of us Cowboys fans have been saying for a long time – the Cowboys get away from the running game way too quickly. It was a big problem under Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator and head coach and it’s problem that hasn’t gone away under Moore. At times I think it’s getting better but then there are times like Thursday night where I second guess that.
The Cowboys had a 20-10 lead with about six minutes remaining in the game. Tony Pollard ran for five yards on first down. Then on third down, the Cowboys not only opted to pass but it fell incomplete. OK, so third down’s coming up, you run the ball right? That way even if the runner doesn’t gain anything, you can still take time off the clock. Well, that apparently made too much sense, so the Cowboys opted for another pass. Once again, it fell incomplete, forcing the Cowboys to punt and keeping the Saints alive for the time being.
On first down, Pollard gained half the yards needed for another first down and there’s no reason to think another run or two wouldn’t at least get close to a first down and at the very least- drain the clock.
That also begs another question – why aren’t the Cowboys using Pollard more? He had the team’s longest run of the year when he found the end zone from 58 yards out and Ezekiel Elliott was in obvious pain. I honestly don’t understand why the coaches didn’t put Pollard in the backfield more often to give Elliott some rest. It seems obvious to me that Pollard is currently the better back and I hope he stays in Dallas for while.
Earlier this year, especially during the Cowboys’ six-game-winning streak, Moore was a hot topic as several people, including another former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster, Tony Romo, suspected that Moore would leave Dallas next season for his first head-coaching job. I can’t help but think Moore’s status quo has had to have dropped as the Cowboys have picked up some losses and Moore’s play-calling has become questionable to say the least.
I would love for those talks to heat up again because it would likely mean the play-calling as at least back on par and the Cowboys are experiencing success. I just hope the Cowboys aren’t so quick to abandon the run and maybe allow Pollard to be in the mix more often.