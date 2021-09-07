SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai made a big splash in his debut on the Hilltop.
The junior transfer threw a school-record seven touchdowns in a season opening 56-9 win over Abilene Christian University on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
The performance earned Mordecai The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
A transfer from Oklahoma, Mordecai’s seven touchdowns tied the American Athletic Conference record.
The Waco Midway graduate hit on 24 of 30 passing attempts for 317 yards. He threw TD passes to Grant Calcaterra (21, 8), Danny Grant (30, 27), Rashee Rice (30) and Nolan Matthews-Harris (8, 31).
Mordecai was also named AAC Offensive Player of the Week.
The previous SMU record was six held by Mike Romo (1990 vs. Vanderbilt) and Shane Buechele (2019 vs. Temple).
The Mustangs return to play on Saturday, hosting the North Texas Mean Green (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.