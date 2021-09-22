With five TD passes, including a Hail Mary for the win, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Mordecai is the winner for the third week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Mordecai threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. on the final play of the game to give SMU a 39-37 win at Louisiana Tech in a non-conference game Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana. Mordecai finished 36 of 48 passing attempts for 395 yards and five touchdowns.
The Oklahoma transfer QB drove the Mustangs 73 yards in six plays for the game winner.
Mordecai has thrown at least four TD passes in each game this season (7 vs. Abilene Christian, 4 vs. North Texas). The seven against ACU to open the season set the SMU single-game record. Mordecai is also the first Mustang since Garrett Gilbert in 2013 to throw for 300 yards in the opening three games of the season.
He currently leads the nation with 16 TD passes, ranks third in passing efficiency (194.3), sixth in passing yards (1,022) and total offense (368.7) and eighth in completion percentage (.730).
The SMU quarterback Mordecai is a graduate of Midway High School in Waco.
Mordecai was the Week 1 winner, followed by Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan for Week 2.
SMU (3-0) returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Fort Worth to meet rival TCU (2-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium (TV: FS1).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.