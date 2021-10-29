Hallsville’s Jace Moseley is in his first year as a starting varsity quarterback and he’s the only one to play the position for the Bobcats so far this year. He is currently 127-of-228 for 1,825 yards, 15 touchdowns and just six interceptions and he has helped lead the Bobcats to the win column for the first time since 2019.
“Jace has been awesome this year, coming in as a junior, making his first varsity appearance this year, he’s a guy who has been steady for us all year,” Hallsville’s first-year head football coach Josh Strickland said of Moseley. “I know when Jace plays well, we always have a chance and that’s usually the case. He has played well pretty much every game we’ve played. For a junior making his first varsity start, that’s huge. His upside is great. He’s an even-keel guy. He doesn’t get down. He does get excited because he loves the game of football. He’s taken the reigns of the offense and done a great job with it.”
“Mostly I just learned the game of football, my football intelligence and definitely throwing the ball more,” Moseley said when asked what areas of his game have improved the most since last year.
Strickland is Hallsville’s third coach in as many years but Moseley said the transition has been as smooth as it could be.
“It’s been great,” the quarterback said. “I love the new system we’ve got. I love the new plays and the playbook we’ve got. I think it’s better than what we’ve had.”
The Bobcats own an overall record of 2-6 and a District 9-5A DII record of 2-3 as they prepare to take on the Marshall Mavericks in a battle of Harrison County tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Marshall.
“We just have to minimize mistakes to have a chance,” Strickland said. “I think this district is kind of one of those deals where you look at anybody other than T-High and it kind of goes back and forth. It’s been close games and I think the teams that have minimized their mistakes have a great chance to win. The two games we won in a row, we won the turnover battle 8-1. The game we lost last week, we lost the turnover battle 3-0. So if you can minimize your mistakes you have a chance.”
“I think the key to winning is no mistakes, no turnovers, no interceptions, no fumbles,” Moseley said, echoing his coach. “We’ve just got to play our game.”
Prior to kickoff, Moseley will likely be found in the locker room talking with his teammates.
“My pregame routine, this is going to sound weird but I like to talk to people because it takes my mind off the game setting,” Moseley said. “If you’re sitting there thinking about the game all the time, you’re going to get nervous. I don’t like being nervous. So I’ll go around talking to people and once it comes to game time, we’re out there warming up, I’ll get locked in.”
Moseley added he gets a lot of motivation to win for the Hallsville fans.
“Our whole community is football-base,” he said. “When we win, they’re all hyped. After the game, at 11 at night, they come clap us in and everything.”
Kickoff for tonight’s Harrison County matchup between Marshall and Hallsville is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium in Marshall.