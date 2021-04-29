Wiley Sports Information
Even though his classes were virtual, Wiley College baseball player Jose Mota still succeeded as he earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar for the second consecutive year.
The recipients were announced by Diverse Education on Thursday. To be named an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar, a student-athlete must be classified as a sophomore, hold a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, played one season and be active in the community.
Mota played two seasons and was the starting catcher in 2020. He participated in several community service events with the team which included reading and mentoring elementary school students and helping out with various Tatum Independent School District events.
In 2019-20, Mota was a Red River Athletic Conference Champion of Character Athlete of the Week and was nominated for the Betty Etier Character Athlete of the Year award. He is a two-time RRAC Scholar-Athlete after maintain at least a 3.0 GPA during the academic year.
Mota is a Computer Information Systems major and will be one of 11 student-athletes graduating on Saturday.
Volleyball players Merritt Elder, Marissa Neal, Kailie Williams and Hailie Williams and women’s track and field athletes Carmen Garcia and De Lisha Paul were also nominated.