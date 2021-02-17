The frigid temperatures and accompanying ice and snow made East Texas a winter wonderland, but it has also left area coaches, teams and fans wondering when their teams can return to action.
Activities set for Monday through Wednesday were postponed. It remains to be seen when area softball teams can hit the diamond, but several basketball teams are hoping to hit the hardwood this weekend so the girls can resume playoff action and the boys can begin their postseason journeys.
The Longview and Spring Hill boys were both tentatively scheduled to open the playoffs on Friday, but both games have been moved. The Lobos will now face Nacogdoches at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Tenaha. Spring Hill’s game vs. Paris has been moved to Saturday at 3 p.m. at Emory Rains.
Kilgore College basketball games were postponed on Wednesday.
The men were scheduled to visit Bossier Paris, and the women were set to travel to Brenham to face Blinn.
The women’s game has been rescheduled for Monday, March 1. No makeup date has been set for the men vs. Bossier Parish.
The American Southwest Conference has postponed competition scheduled through Sunday.
ASC competitions postponed involving LeTourneau University athletics include the ASC Cross Country Championships, regular season women’s and men’s basketball games, soccer and volleyball.
The SFA basketball teams will have one less game on their home docket for the 2020-21 season after the home basketball doubleheader against the University of the Incarnate Word scheduled for Saturday was canceled. The games have been canceled with no date to be rescheduled due to UIW not being able to travel.
Here’s a list of are games scheduled for this weekend. The list will be updated as games are scheduled.
GIRLS
AREA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A
Gilmer vs. Athens, 3 p.m. Saturday, Whitehouse
CLASS 2A
Union Grove vs. Broaddus, 1 p.m. Saturday, Timpson
Hawkins vs. San Augustine, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, New Summerfield
BOYS
BI-DISTRICT
CLASS 5A
Longview vs. Nacogdoches, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tenaha
CLASS 4A
Spring Hill vs. Paris, 3 p.m. Saturday at Emory Rains
Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove, 3 p.m. Saturday, Marshall
CLASS 3A
White Oak vs. Troup, 8 p.m. Friday, Winona
Gladewater vs. Arp, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Winona
CLASS 2A
Union Grove vs. Woden, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Timpson
Hawkins vs. Douglass, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, New Summerfield
Beckville vs. Cushing, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tenaha
SEEDING
Sabine vs. Daingerfield, 3 p.m. Saturday, Longview (Spring Hill)