Marshall senior Jack Mottershaw stands out in more ways than one as he hopes to be remembered in more ways than one.
“Hopefully not just tall,” the Mavericks six-foot-eight-inch center said when asked how he hopes to be remembered after he graduates. “As a funny guy looking to always boost somebody’s mood.”
“That’s a Jack answer right there,” Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “He’s a very deep thinker but you’d never know it because he’s kind of a clown.
“He’s very, very popular,” Carson continued. “He’d be popular if he was 5-8 instead of 6-8. He’s just got that personality that everybody gravitates toward. Of course he stands out in a crowd because he’s above the crowd but he’s kind of always in a crowd, moving with people and you can kind of see the relationships. Everybody likes him.”
Mottershaw has been playing basketball since the seventh grade and recalls his early impressions of the game.
“All my friends tried out to play so I thought I should try out,” he said. “Then I started playing and I found that I actually liked it so I stuck with it.”
“I remember the first time I ever saw Jack,” Carson said. “He was in the seventh grade. He had really long blonde hair and his nickname was “Sunshine,” I think from the quarterback on Remember the Titans. He was spastic, I’m telling you. I just remember those big feet plumping around.”
Now a senior, he’s in his final year of playing basketball and hopes to extend the season by making the playoffs. He and his Mavericks have a lot of work to do in order to make that happen as they are currently 1-6 against district opponents and about to begin the second round of district play.
“This is the last time I’m able to (make a playoff run) so that always makes you push extra hard,” Mottershaw said.
“Keep pushing,” he added. “Nothing comes easy. You’ve got to work for everything you want.”
That’s one life lesson he has learned from the game. When asked about something he knows now that he wishes he had known as a freshman, the senior said, “Don’t take any easy routes. Always go the extra mile. It helps you out in the end game.”
He and his Mavericks are slated to return to action tonight when they take on the Hallsville Bobcats in a Harrison County showdown. The two teams met on Jan. 22 when the Mavericks fell 43-38.
“Boxing out, keeping your head in the game, sticking to what coach (Dramaine) Boyd and coach Carson give us. They’re going to set it up to where we can win. We just have to make sure we do win.”
Mottershaw plans to attend Texas A&M and major in construction science.
“He’s an Eagle Scout and he builds wheelchair ramps for handicapped people,” Carson said. “I’m telling you, he’s just a high-character, high-quality individual. He’s very, very smart and I know he has worked with building some decks and things, so when he was talking about what he wants to major in, in college, it did not surprise me. He’s very, very good with his hands. He wouldn’t let you know it but he’s very, very smart. He leads by example – ‘I’m going to be a good student. I’m going to work hard in class and hopefully my dedication, my fortitude will pull all this along with me.’ He’s been a real pleasure to coach. He’s always been real respectful. He’s always worked hard. He loves it when somebody else does well. I don’t think he has a jealousy bone or ‘I need to get mine.’”
The Mavericks need a win tonight in order to control their own destiny and Mottershaw said his team is better than what its record shows.
“It’s anybody’s game and just because we have been losing doesn’t mean we can’t break this streak,” Mottershaw said. “We’re better than most people we play. We just play down on ourselves so we’ve got to keep our heads up and keep fighting.”
Tonight’s battle between Marshall and Hallsville is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Gymnasium.