Mount Enterprise running back Kendre Miller joined five other players from around the state as Week 1 winners of the Built Ford Tough Texas high School Football Player of the Week honors.
Joining Miller, the Class 2A selection, on the list were Weatherford running back Dez Forrest in Class 6A, Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris in 5A, Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom in 4A, Sonora running back and linebacker Brock Aschenbeck in Class 3A and Dallas Episcopal School quarterback Preston Morway for private schools.
Miller carried just 14 times in a 56-20 win over Colmesneil, but rushed for 412 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
He scored on five straight carries at one point during the game, and also racked up 10 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Forrest scored nine touchdowns and added a two-point conversion, totaling 476 yards, in an 81-40 win over Granbury. His 58 total points socred is the fourth most in Texas high school football history, and the most since 1941.
Morris completed 23 of 47 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 180 yards and four more scores on 15 carries in a win over Rockwall.
Hogeboom passed for 358 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Stephenville.
Aschenbeck carried 23 times for 306 yards and five touchdowns and added 13 solo tackles, three assists, two tackles for loss and a sack in a win over Ozona.
Morway went 31 of 52 through the air for 477 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 57 yards and a score in a win over Trinity Christian.