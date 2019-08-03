My wife, “Miss Becky” and I travel the highway of life, we realize more and more how blessed we have been and continue to be to have had the opportunity to be a part of one of God’s special creations of natural beauty that we know as Caddo Lake.The Lord has blessed Miss Becky and me with the desire to share the many adventures we have shared with others.
I mentioned in last month’s article that I would share with our readers a very special happening in our lives this year.
So, here’s what happened – Miss Becky was born and raised in a special o area of Caddo Lake called Long Point. This area of the lake is special due to the fact that there are nine houses on this ridge that have never flooded in the history of Caddo Lake. Miss Becky grew up as a little girl playing along the moss-landed shoreline, catching crawfish and small frogs. There was one very special area along this shoreline that was never bothered. Our family had always said over the years that we would love to have the opportunity someday to own this “high spot” where we had many memories that we will never forget.
As Paul Harvey used to say, “And here is the rest of the story.”
This year, 2019, that lifelong dream came true.
As we sit out on our screen porch after dark and listen to the chorus of tree frogs doing what God created them to do, we realize that we are truly blessed – yes we are.
As Miss Becky and I share our experiences with others, we have people who are Caddo Lake enthusiasts tell us how they enjoy our true life adventures.
Recently, Miss Becky and I met a gentleman who turned out to be the son of Dr. James Harris from Marshall, who was the our family doctor for many years. Dr. James Harris’ son is also a physician. In addition to being an accomplished doctor, he is also a successful writer. One of Dr. Harris’ illustrated books is about the history of Caddo Lake. Miss Becky and I were honored when Dr. Harris presented us with an autographed book about Caddo Lake. We were further flattered when Dr. Harris told us how he enjoyed our Caddo Lake articles in one of the best newspapers in East Texas – The Marshall News Messenger.
Back to the fishing – Caddo Lake is about down to normal level. Lake O’ the Pines is still a little above normal. Caddo looks as good as I have seen it in a while. The floating vegetation appears to be under control presently. I am anxious to see how the summer water levels affect everything.
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057
Water levels are near normal. Perch are around single big trees, stumps and duck blinds, four feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair on top water lures around single big trees out from islands. Bream are good around islands one foot deep on worms and crickets. Catfish fair on trotlines using large worms and shiners in Big Lake area.
■ Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Water levels are near normal. Perch are around pipeline four feet deep on shiners and jigs around stumps, single big trees and blinds. Bream are good around islands one foot deep around big trees and moss beds. Catfish fair on trotlines on Big Lake using large worms and shiners.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Water levels are near normal. Perch fair on Big Lake four feet deep around single big trees, stumps and blinds four feet deep on shiners and jigs. As water levels stabilize, perch will hit in tops on bayou six to eight feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair on top water lures around single big trees and moss beds in Ames Springs. Bream are good around islands one foot deep on worms and crickets. Catfish fair on trotlines and as water levels settle down, catfish will pick up on large earthworms and shiners.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530
Water levels are near normal. Perch are in woods four feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair along shorelines on top water lures. Bream are along creek beds one foot deep on worms and crickets. Catfish slow with falling water in woods in woods on trotlines un shiners and big earth worms.
Did You know
It is 238,855 miles from earth to the moon. You did not know the human eye could see that far.