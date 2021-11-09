Wiley College men’s basketball player Joshua Mullins only made one field goal but it ended up being the most important. With 31 seconds left, he hit a 3-pointer while being fouled and made a free throw to lift the Wildcats to a 73-72 victory over Philander Smith College Monday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The win is the fourth consecutive – which is the team’s longest streak since winning five straight at the end of the 2019-20 season.
The Wildcats (4-1) led by seven at halftime but momentum shifted in the second half. With five minutes left in the game, they trailed by eight. Michael Aiken made a layup and was fouled by Aaron Johnson, who was called for a flagrant. Travis Burrus sank both free throws to trim the deficit to four. Timothy Holland tied the game with a layup with 2:36 left. Philander Smith pushed its lead back to five with 1:17 left. Aiken was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. He made all three free throws to trim the margin to two.
Holland stole the ball and was fouled. He hit two free throws to tie the game with under a minute remaining. Philander Smith retook the lead with 35 seconds left. Burrus found Mullins in the left corner for the game-tying shot. The Panthers had a chance to win but it was off the mark.
Aiken scored a career-high 17 points. Holland followed with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Kameron Fitzpatrick had his most productive game with 12 points and five rebounds. Burrus recorded eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Wildcats faced National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Lamar University for an exhibition game on Tuesday.