Happy New Year, everybody!
This is the start of a new year, and the time that a lot of us choose to make the decision to better ourselves. For example, my main resolution this year will either be “eat right and get back in shape,” or possibly “get too fat for regular pants.” I’ll let you know which way that process goes.
It’s been a very long NFL year, so here’s my resolutions to hopefully make next season better.
I resolve to enjoy the run the Cowboys are about to go on. They’ll be good to great for several years, and the NFL is always better when Dallas is a playoff team. I’ve learned to savor these moments because early on in my career, I lived through the Chan Gailey and Dave Campo years. Plus, we’re all still recovering from almost ten years of the Jason Garrett “Run-Run-Pass-Punt Offense.”
I resolve to not get excited the next time a college coach gets hired by an NFL team. It never works, ever. If you discount coaches like Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh who had NFL backgrounds, the remaining list is a parking lot full of speed bumps. Meyer, Rhule, Petrino, Kelly, Spurrier, Petrino, even Kingsbury. They were just splashy hires that didn’t last long. Everyone wants the new Jimmy Johnson, but that was a different era and an ownership group that was not only willing to trade anyone with talent and take a whole season, but also got phenomenally lucky in the draft and free agency. It’s the same sport, but the NFL is a different game these days.
And yes, I mentioned Bobby Petrino twice in that last paragraph. When you’re mentioning the worst, he deserves two slots.
I resolve to stop making fun of how bad the New York teams are. Please note this isn’t because I’m giving them a pass, it’s mostly just because I’m running out of jokes.
I resolve to not even mention the Pro Bowl, or especially the voting. It’s like a grade-school election, the popular kids win. In fact, the only real difference is that my grade school football games were better than the Pro Bowl.
I resolve to stop pretending the first month of the season means anything. Remember mid-October when the Chiefs were finished, Josh Allen was the runaway MVP, and Arizona was unstoppable? It all seems like a dream, doesn’t it?
I resolve to not put much stock in rookie quarterbacks until at least halfway through the season, and to realize teams who play rookie quarterbacks usually do so for a reason. And that reason is, “we stink.”
I resolve to buy some Jaguars merchandise, because it’ll be on sale again.
I resolve to never stop complaining about the NFL going to 17 games because it’s dangerous, unnecessary, and it’s totally screwed up our record books and fantasy football leagues.
I resolve to not get hung up on the weirdness of college bowl season. They’re important to someone, no matter how funny some of the sponsorships might be. They’re a huge deal to the players, the fan bases, and especially ESPN so they don’t have to spend a whole month showing “Legends of the Midwest Billiards Tour.” And besides, we need distractions in December to keep from having to talk to our families.
And finally, I resolve to finally stop saying “Oakland Raiders.” And “San Diego Chargers.” And wherever it was the Rams came from.
Now on to the picks. For week sixteen, I went 5-3 and 2-6 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, even the Texans didn’t pick the Texans to beat the Chargers. I’m now 64-38 on the season and 51-49-1 against Vegas, which means after sixteen weeks, I’m still mediocre. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Arizona (+6) at Dallas: It was a good week for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who won his second Defensive Rookie of the year award, a Pro Bowl spot, The Voice, a Pulitzer Prize, and the heart of The Bachelorette.
Pick: Cowboys to win but not cover, winning by five or fewer.
Kansas City (-5) at Cincinnati: For purposes of fantasy football, I need this game to finish 104-96. And if Patrick Mahomes could also kick a couple of field goals in this one, I’d appreciate it.
Pick: Chiefs to win and cover, winning by six or more.
Philadelphia (-4) at Washington: This week’s game plan for Washington includes better third down conversion rates, creating more turnovers, and to stop punching teammates on the sidelines.
Pick: Eagles to win and cover, winning by five or more.
Houston (+12.5) at San Francisco: The question is “Are the 49ers are the team no one wants to play in the playoffs, or the team everyone is hoping to play in the playoffs?” And whichever way you go, the answer is always “Jimmy Garoppolo.”
Pick: 49ers to win but not cover, winning by twelve or fewer.
Jacksonville (+16.5) at New England: How quickly does the NFL change? Four years ago, this was the AFC Championship matchup. Now, if the Jaguars were playing in my backyard, I’d pull the blinds on them.
Pick: Patriots to win and cover, winning by seventeen or more.
Minnesota (+12.5) at Green Bay: This game is vital for the both the Vikings playoff hopes, and the employment of the entire front office. Missing it is the Kirk-Cousins-iest thing Kirk Cousins has ever done.
Pick: Packers to win but not cover, winning by twelve or fewer.
I’ll also take the Saints over the Panthers, Bucs over the Jets, and New Year’s Day over New Year’s Eve. Good luck everybody.
