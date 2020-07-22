A question I’ve been asked a lot lately is whether or not I think there will be a football season this year. I usually tell them I think we’ll have football in some sort of form or fashion, but what that will look like, I have no idea.
On Tuesday morning, after hearing an announcement from the UIL, it looks like it will be a season for the ages, unlike anything we’ve ever experienced before.
I’m curious of what it’s going to look like having the 6A and 5A schools play last. Texans are already starving for football and fans of the bigger schools might try to get their taste of Texas football by attending games of some of the smaller schools, but I can only assume the UIL will somehow monitor that to make sure the schools are practicing social distancing and that the stands are not too crammed.
As someone who will be covering some of the games, I certainly hope the press boxes are also not too crammed. Either way, it’s going to be weird in the box with everyone wearing a mask.
It’ll be interesting to see what’s allowed in terms of video broadcasting and how that’s handled. Will viewers have a username and password to access specific schools or will it be unlimited to watch whatever games they want?
Obviously though, none of the plans are set in stone as anything, good or bad, could come up unexpectedly.
I can’t help but wonder how much the NFL’s decisions will affect the UIL.
Often times when there’s a rule change at the top level, it trickles its way down to the high school level. As of right now, the NFL is planning on going forward with training camp and the regular season as planned, but if something happens before then and the NFL is forced to shut down the season, who’s to say the high schools won’t do the same?
I so badly hope that’s not the case, but even with the UIL’s announcement on Tuesday, there are countless possibilities, none of which are ideal.
I would love to know right now what the season ahead is going to look like, but like everyone else, I have to wait and see.
The UIL is in a tough position with difficult decisions to make, and regardless of that decision, people will be upset. Either way, I’ll understand why they decide what they do, but I’m just glad it’s not a decision I have to make.
I certainly hope there is a football season but whether or not it happens, it’s going to be a season we won’t soon forget.