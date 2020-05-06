Let’s pop open a champagne bottle in honor of Don Shula.
Members of the 1972 Dolphins had a tradition truly like any other – pop open a champagne bottle each year once there were no more unbeaten teams.
The 2007-2008 Patriots came close to ending that tradition but thanks to an escape in the pocket by New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, followed by a miraculous helmet catch by David Tyree, the Giants knocked off the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, handing New England its first loss of the year and allowing the Dolphins to continue their annual tradition.
Sadly, Shula, the coach of that unbeaten, 17-0 Dolphins squad passed away Monday but at least he takes his record of being part of the only team to ever go unbeaten to win Super Bowl to his grave.
He also takes several other accolades to the grave.
After coaching the Baltimore Colts from 1963-1969, he became the Miami Dolphins head coach in 1970 and held the position until 1995. That 1972 Super Bowl win was one of two for the Hall of Famer.
Shula was named AP NFL Coach of the Year four times and the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 1993. He was also named to the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and made the 1970s All-Decade Team.
He holds the record for most wins as a head coach with 347.
As a coach, Shula went to the Super Bowl with four different quarterbacks ... the last of which was Dan Marino who broke practically every passing record.
Recently, I wrote a column about the Mount Rushmore of head football coaches. I didn’t put Shula on it, but as I said at the time, you can make a strong case for him and it’s hard to argue against him being on there and I’d be more than OK with that either way.
It was hard to narrow it down to just four.
Shula was also a devout Catholic and once considered becoming a priest before deciding juggling jobs as a football coach and a priest would not be easy.
I believe Vince Lombardi, another Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, also considered the priesthood but wanted to coach football and be married. I guess it goes back to the old saying, “Great minds think alike.”
Shula and Lombardi were both truly great, some of the greatest to ever coach the game. Let’s pop open our champagne bottles and toast one of the greats – Don Shula.