After seeing going 0-11 and seeing his team go 1-15 his rookie season, Troy Aikman said he wondered if he would ever win a game.
That 1989 season was tough on the rookie quarterback who went 155-of-293 for 1,749 yards, nine touchdowns and 18 interceptions as a rookie.
I think it’s safe to say the Cowboys quarterback certainly didn’t see himself winning three Super Bowls and landing in Canton, Ohio.
In my opinion, Aikman is one of the best Dallas Cowboys, at No. 4 to be specific.
My brothers and I were in the stands at Texas Stadium on Sept. 19, 2005, when the Cowboys were playing host to the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.
Aikman was being inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor along with teammates Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin at halftime.
Less than a year later, we were in the stands at Canton, Ohio, when Aikman was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a well-deserved accomplishment.
People criticize Aikman’s career because he had a great offensive line protecting him, a great running back behind him and a great receiver. Yes, the Cowboys had a great team in general, including their quarterback.
Aikman was one of the most accurate quarterbacks ever. Irvin once said he could close his eyes while reaching out for the ball and the quarterback would deliver it right into his hands.
Thankfully, Aikman’s career did turnaround from his rookie season, leading his team to three Super Bowls in four years, including being name Super Bowl XXVII MVP.
He was a six-time Pro Bowler and the 1997 Walter Payton NFL Man of Year. He finished his career by going 4,715-of-2,898 for 32,942 yards, 165 passing touchdowns and 141 interceptions along with a passer rating of 81.6.
I remember people saying Aikman didn’t deserve the honor of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but to me that’s foolish, and you can’t say, “If he didn’t win three Super Bowls…” because he did win three Super Bowls.
That’s an accomplishment you can’t take away from him.
Aikman, who was drafted No. 1 by the Cowboys in 1989, is a true Hall of Famer and I put him as the fourth greatest Dallas Cowboy of all time.