It took no time at all for Larry Allen to make an impact in the NFL.
I’ll never forget his rookie season when the Cowboys were playing against the Saints. Troy Aikman’s pass was intercepted and it looked like a sure pick-six but the offensive lineman chased down the linebacker and stopped him inside of the red zone at about the 16-yard line.
The three Monday Night Football commentators, Al Michaels, Frank Gifford and Dan Dierdorf were all highly impressed by the speed and athleticism by a guy with the size of Allen and their excitement, for at least a few seconds, made me forget about the fact that the Saints had intercepted Aikman.
Allen turned in an 11-year career with the Cowboys and two seasons with the 49ers that led to Canton, Ohio, and in my opinion, he’s the fifth greatest Dallas Cowboy of all time.
Allen arrived in Dallas after the Cowboys won their first two Super Bowls of the 1990s but he helped the team win its third of the decade and fifth in franchise history.
His stock fell in the 1994 NFL Draft because of a rotary cuff injury but the Cowboys took him in the second round with the 46th overall pick and he became the first player to ever be drafted out of Sonoma State.
He replaced Erik Williams, who was establishing himself as a dominant force on the Cowboys offensive line. Williams was injured in a car wreck that forced him to miss the remainder of the 1994 season and Allen stepped in his place that year and made an immediate impact.
He started 10 regular season games, going back and forth between guard and tackle.
His second season saw him play at the right guard position to pave the way for Emmitt Smith to rush for 1,773 yards.
The rest of his career saw him go back and forth between guard and tackle as he continued to be a staple for the Cowboys’ offensive line.
Hall of Famer John Madden once referred to Allen as the best player in football at the time and it’s easy to see why as the numbers don’t lie.
He was a Super Bowl champion, an 11-time Pro Bowler, a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and again in the 2000s, as well as the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
Despite having played his final two seasons in San Francisco, Allen signed a one-day contract with the Cowboys to retire with the franchise that drafted him.
He was inducted into the Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.