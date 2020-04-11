Shortstop is the next position on our list of the greatest Texas Rangers and the last of the infielders, and it was a tough one to narrow down.
Three big names instantly came to mind when I asked myself who the greatest Rangers shortstop in history is – Alex Rodriguez, Michael Young and Elvis Andrus.
A-Rod spent three seasons in Texas and put up incredible numbers that include a batting average of .305, 569 hits, 382 runs and 156 home runs.
As impressive as those numbers are though, Rodriguez had the help of steroids.
You can’t mention the position of Rangers shortstop without talking about Young, however, the franchise’s all-time leader in hits only played the position for about four years and moved to third base to make room for Andrus, who has remained at the same position for the same team.
Therefore, that’s why I have chosen to go with Andrus, who has been with the team for over a decade and is the only one on the list so far who never played for another MLB club.
Andrus has been a staple at the position and for the Rangers, and when all is said and done, there will be no room for discussion for anyone else to play the position for the team.
So far, he has a batting average of .275 along with 1,723 hits, 629 RBIs, 73 hits and 302 stolen bases.
Andrus was drafted by Atlanta at age 16, but only played for its farm system club, the Orlando Braves of the Gulf Coast League.
In 2007, Andrus, along with Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Matt Harison and Neftali Feliz, were traded to the Rangers from the Braves in exchange for Mark Teixeira and Ron Mahay.
Andrus, a two-time All-Star, played a large role in helping the Rangers make it to the World Series for the first time in franchise history in 2010 before returning in 2011.
I still think it’s hilarious that Feliz struck out Rodriguez for the final out of the American League Championship Series to put the Rangers in the World Series.
I remember hearing Rangers fans saying, “Finally, A-Rod helps put Rangers in World Series.”
At any rate, I hope Elvis spends the entire rest of his career as a Texas Ranger. It sure would be weird to see him play for another team.
Furthermore, I really, really hope he’s able to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy in a Rangers uniform.