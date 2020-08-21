Can we set aside all the craziness that has come along in 2020 for just a second and celebrate a good thing?
I’m talking about Texas high school football. No state has better high school football and a new season is upon us.
Granted, Friday night lights won’t yet include the 5A and 6A schools from around the state, but that still leaves us with plenty of great, high-quality football teams to watch until those larger schools are able to kick things off for themselves.
There’s just something about walking into a stadium, smelling the concessions, hearing the bands (well at least the visiting band) play and getting the football fever.
Ok, I’m aware you can only put aside all the craziness of 2020 for so long and those side effects will make high school football different.
The stands won’t be nearly as full because we’re practicing social distancing (or at least should be) and those who are in the stands will be wearing masks (or at least, supposed to be) but all-in-all, it could be worse.
At least for now, we have football.
I’m holding onto hope that maybe, just maybe, we’ll have a full season but at the same time, I realize there’s a chance that won’t happen, so either way, I plan on getting as much football in as I can and enjoying it for as long as I can.
A large part of that depends on us.
In order for football to go strong, we need to do our part by following the proper protocol.
It’s not always fun. In fact, it sometimes flat-out sucks, but if we keep ourselves healthy and prevent ourselves from getting others sick, there’s a much greater chance of having a full football season.
With all that being said, those side effects of 2020 will definitely make football different, but you still won’t find better high school football anywhere else in the country that you’ll find right here in the Lone Star State.
Like I said before, this football season will at least bring us all a little bit of normalcy. It will be good for the kids playing, for the coaches and for the communities.
Kickoff is this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and I can’t wait.
Are you ready for some football?