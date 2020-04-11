When it comes to deciding who the best third baseman is in Texas Rangers history, there are once again several names that stand come to my mind.
The first is Michael Young. and Hank Blalock was fun to watch. Then there are guys like Steve Buechele and Dean Palmer.
Don’t worry, Young’s time will come. How can it not since he is the all-time hits leader in franchise history?
However, Adrian Beltre left a major mark at third base and, in my opinion, is the best to have ever played the position for the Rangers, and one of the best to play the position for any team.
When he retired in 2018, he was ranked in the top 10 for third basemen for games played, assists, putouts as well as double plays. He’s the record holder for most hits, most runs and most RBIs by a player at his position.
I’ll never forget watching history as Beltre chased his 3,000th hit, and when he accomplished it, it made me as a fan feel like I accomplished something as well.
His retirement press conference was unlike any I’ve ever seen. It was humorous and upbeat, not emotional like they usually tend to be.
I have no doubt that Beltre will one day find his way to Cooperstown. He finished his career with a batting average of .286, 3,166 hits, 1,524 runs, 1,707 RBIs and 211 stolen bases.
He’s also a five-time Gold Glove winner and also won the Silver Slugger Award four times.
As a Ranger, he had a batting average of .304 with 1,277 hits, 612 runs, and 699 RBIs.
Beltre played the last eight years of his career in a Texas Rangers uniform. Before coming to Texas, there were rumors that he was a bad teammate but that couldn’t have been further from the truth.
It was always fun to watch him and Elvis Andrus race for popups and ground balls. It always made me laugh too when Andrus removed Beltre’s hat to touch the third baseman’s head.
He was just flat-out entertaining.
I can still see that swing as he goes down on one knee.
I hate the fact that for his sake, he never had the opportunity to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy. Of course, it would have been especially sweet if he had done just that in a Texas Rangers uniform.
One thing is for sure in my mind – Beltre is a true Hall of Famer, on and off the field.