It was nine years ago today that we saw Dirk Nowitzki hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, leading the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA championship in franchise history.
Sadly, it was also the last up until now, and the city of Dallas hasn’t had a team go back either.
That championship meant a lot for Dallas, a city that hadn’t seen any of its teams win it all since the Dallas Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999.
Just months after Nowitzki led his Mavericks to a win over the Miami Heat, leaving LeBron James still in search of his first ring, the Texas Rangers made it look like they were going to be the city’s second team to finish on top, but we all know what happened there.
Had the Mavs not won, 2011 would have been a really rough year. Had the Rangers won, it would have been hard to argue against 2011 being the best year ever for Dallas sports.
It certainly would have made it hard to argue against Dallas as being the best sports city in America.
That brings me to my main question – what is the best sports city in America?
I’d like to argue in favor of Dallas, but that’s kind of hard to do considering it’s been nearly a decade that any of Big D’s teams have won it all. I know it has to be based on more than just who wins it all, but that certainly plays a factor. It’s also about fan loyalty and history.
Last year I was in Chicago and had a chance to visit Wrigley Field, and I so wish I could go back. The stadium was oozing with history. The game was amazing and the fans were incredible.
After watching their beloved Cubs come from behind to win, the fans stood to their feet, united as one, and sang their victory song. That was something you don’t see just anywhere.
In my experience at other ballparks, as soon as the game is over, everyone heads for the exits. Sure there may be some celebrating on the way out, but there was just something different about the way they did it at Wrigley.
To me, the city of Chicago has to be in the running for the best sports city and not just because of my experience at Wrigley. The town has a rich history, which obviously includes the 1985 Bears, Michael Jordan and the Bulls of the 1990s, the White Sox and their World Series win in 2005, and of course the Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016.
Speaking of classic ballparks, of course the only MLB park older than Wrigley is Fenway Park in Boston. I had the chance to visit that a few years ago and couldn’t take it in enough.
Hopefully I’ll be able to return to it soon. Like Wrigley, Fenway was also drenched in history and it was amazing to see the Green Monster in person.
It’s really hard to argue against Boston as the greatest sports city in America, with the history of the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and of course the New England Patriots.
Boston has experienced a ton of winning over the years, and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a tad bit jealous of that.
There are strong arguments to be made for New York and Los Angeles. Some might argue Pittsburgh and the fact that all three of its pro sports teams wear black and gold. The fact that the Steelers have six Super Bowl rings also doesn’t hurt the city.
I just wish they had lost at least two of those.
What do you think are the best sports cities in America?