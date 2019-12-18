I’m not a New Orleans Saints fan but I can’t help but have a ton of respect for Drew Brees, and seeing what he did on Monday night, I can’t help but be happy for him as he passed Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for most passing touchdowns in the NFL history.
Monday night was kind of an example of what I was talking about in my last column when I said I prefer to see it happen instead of just reading about it or seeing the highlights later. At kickoff, Brees was behind both Brady in Manning but those of us watching the game got to see unfold as we counted down to history. It’s one of those things I would have kicked myself for missing had I found out about it the next day.
There’s no doubt Brees will go down in the record books as one of the greatest ever and with a bust in Canton, Ohio, but it will be a lot of fun to see how the rest of his career unfolds and how many touchdowns he ends up with when all said and done.
It’s crazy to think that two of the top three quarterbacks in the NFL history (in terms of passing touchdowns) are still playing.
After Brees moved his way to No.1, Brady tweeted out, “Contragts drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying.”
Brady then left a winking emoji.
That’s going to add some drama and intensity as we tune in to see who throws the next touchdown pass. I’m hoping it will be something similar to the 1998 home run race, minus the steroids.
I love his off-the-field story too. In my opinion, the Chargers didn’t treat him well but in the long run, as we’ve all seen, it’s their loss. Brees made an incredible comeback and help the city of New Orleans do the same, taking the Saints to never-seen-before heights. There was no longer any reason for the fans to put paper bags over their heads.
Regardless of where Brees ends up statistically, his numbers will be enough to secure a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a Hall of Famer off the field as well. Congratulations Drew.