While driving around town and past the movie theater the other day, a random thought hit me: Now that sports are back, why don’t the movie theaters show live sporting events?
Chances are, I’m not the first person to think of it, but the idea sounds great to me.
In fact, the more I think I think about it, the better it sounds, which tells me there has to be a reason it hasn’t been done yet.
Has it been tried and failed? What happened? What are the legalities that get in the way?
Right now is probably a better time than ever as new movies haven’t been released into the theaters for months (at least to my knowledge) so why not show some NBA playoff games and some MLB action?
Sports fans would have loved to see the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic sink the game-winning three-pointer to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their NBA playoff series on the big screen.
Assuming we do have a football season, I would think Sunday afternoons would be a fantastic opportunity to allow fans to watch NFL games, since the majority of stadiums will be close to empty, if not completely empty.
Seeing their favorite teams and players make big hits and diving catches on the big screen could potentially be a great addition to watching the action.
More than likely a theater that did this would give up one of its screens usually used for a movie, but if they choose to replace a movie that’s already been out for a while to show the Cowboys vs. Giants instead, they could reach a whole new audience of people who would never otherwise go to the theater on a Sunday afternoon.
Again, my guess is there are some legalities preventing this from happening, but bars and restaurants are often full of people watching the action on big screens, so what’s the difference?
Is it possible to make it more of a dinner theater? Could you have the customers come in and order food and then have them sit down at a table where everyone sitting there can view the big screen?
Maybe it’s not feasible long-term.
I would definitely be interested in trying it out, but at the same time, if I’m able to watch from the comfort of my home with the ability to pause, rewind and fast forward through commercials and pay less money doing so, I’d choose that more times than not.
However, the idea sounds intriguing and I can’t help but think there’s money to be made in the business and that it could attract enough people wanting to watch a big game on a big screen.
Again, I’m just curious as to why we haven’t seen this yet.