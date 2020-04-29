My mother in-in-law sent a photo in a group text of a shirt that read, “I act like I’m OK but deep down … I need baseball season back.”
The photo was intended for me so I responded, “I’ve never acted like I’m OK.”
That last half of that couldn’t be more than true for not just myself, but a lot of people. We’re starving for sports and that’s why we’ve flocked to the TV for the NFL Draft and the Chicago Bulls documentary.
That’s the closes thing we have to sports.
We want normalcy back, but truth is, we don’t know what the new normal will be.
I hope it’s at least somewhat close to the way things were, but I have no idea what things will look like.
Once restaurants open back up, people could quickly flock to eat out as they’re tired of being quarantined to their own homes.
Or it could be that a large majority of people are still skeptical and even more nervous about being out in the general public and will therefore remain at home.
The same goes with sports. Once the stadiums open back up, many people will flock to see some live action in person, while others will be way too nervous about going into such large crowds.
When the stadiums and arenas open up for the first time, I’m sure there will be limits as to how many fans are allowed but at this point, as sports fans, we’ll take it.
We’ll take just about anything as long as it means we get to watch something other than a yard game of croquet.
I imagine local basketball courts will be full of people trying to get a pickup basketball game going.
Obviously the effects of the virus go beyond sports, but sports often bring comfort and joy in hard times and in these hard times in the absence of sports, we have less distractions from the tragedy of the disease.
Bringing back live games would go a long way in helping to restore excitement and unity.
However, that’s not my way of saying we need to open up the stadiums now and risk spreading the terrible virus all the more, but as I’ve said before, there’s definitely a gap missing.
For the sake of safety, I don’t know when the best time is to bring sports back or how to do that.
I would love to see the NBA Playoffs and Finals and I would be OK with watching on TV as they play in an empty arena, but there are still plenty of other risks.
I’ve heard different ideas and thoughts as to how they could pick up baseball season, but there are so many things to consider before that happens.
I basically know nothing about what needs to happen, but I do know I need baseball back. I just need sports back and I’m not pretending to be OK.
I guess I’ll have to hang on just like everyone else.