After selecting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Bengals released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.
My thought is the Cowboys should sign Dalton as a backup to Dak Prescott.
So far, Prescott has stayed healthy but there’s no guarantee that’s going to remain the case, nor is there any guarantee that he’ll play up to par all the time.
I hope Prescott stays healthy and plays well, but it’s best to expect the unexpected and be prepared, and I think bringing in a veteran presence like Dalton could potentially go a long way.
One of the jobs of the backup quarterback is to make sure the starting quarterback is ready to go and I think Dalton would be a good fit. He may have spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, but he knows the ropes of the league and could bring a veteran leadership even at the backup position.
His numbers might not be glorious but in my opinion, Dalton has been an underrated player. He might not be a top 10 quarterback, but that’s why I’m talking about him as being a backup.
I think he’d be solid as the No. 2 and would get the job done if his name is called.
Let’s also not forget that Dalton is a Texas product, a Katy Tiger in high school and a TCU Horned Frog in college.
Bringing him back to the Lone Star State would be a neat deal in my opinion.
The Cowboys don’t have any depth that we know of at the quarterback position. If Prescott were to go down, the team could be in serious trouble as neither Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci nor Clayton Thorson have taken any snaps in an NFL regular season game.
Having an experienced veteran quarterback like Dalton as the No. 2 man could even give Prescott a tad more motivation to step up his game that much more.
On paper, the Cowboys should have one of the best offenses in the league with Prescott under center, handing off to Ezekiel Elliott and throwing to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.
Not to mention, there should be a pretty solid offensive line to make holes for Elliott and to protect Prescott or whoever is quarterbacking the team.
I would really like to see the Cowboys sign Dalton as the team’s backup.