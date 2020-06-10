There are a lot of lines in sports – the line of scrimmage, the goal line, every yard line, the free-throw line, the three-point line, the out of bounds line, hockey’s line of forwards and several others. Sometimes these lines are blurred and it’s not always easy to tell when someone crosses the line.
That’s definitely true of the line that separates sports from non-sports.
Not everything an athlete does makes it a sports story. Athletes have their own thoughts and opinions, as they should, just as every human being but LeBron James or Tom Brady endorsing a presidential candidate should not be the headlines of any major sports network, even in these crazy times when there are no sporting events to watch.
We’ve tried to take too many issues and combine them into sports topics, which I find disappointing.
While watching a game (I hope that opportunity comes quickly), I’d prefer to be able to watch as a fan of the game and/or of a team playing without being fed someone’s political views. Whether or not I agree with that political view is irrelevant to the game I’m watching and should be kept far away.
I don’t remember the first time getting into sports. I’ve said before that my three older brothers occasionally tell me stories of my two- and three-year-old self staring at the TV and trying to pronounce the players’ names. Throughout my year of watching sports, I’ve seen nothing that unites people quite like the way sports do. Love for a team unites complete strangers who share a high five, fist bump or a hug in the big moment, as does hatred, hatred for another team.
When the Patriots fall short of the Super Bowl, those tired of the dynasty (which is everybody but actual Patriot fans) unite and celebrate the fact that Brady won’t be adding another ring to his collection this year.
That’s how it should be, but instead, people have used their stage of sports to introduce controversy.
Then throw social media into the mix and you’re throwing gasoline on the fire, and half the people will agree and the other half will argue, call names and get worked up over what’s really not a big deal.
This issue of bringing politics into sports is nothing new but it has gotten worse in recent years. I miss the days of not knowing an athlete’s or coach’s political affiliation, social beliefs and religions, and if we did know, it did not matter. That’s not the reason we watch. We go to the stadium or turn on the TV to watch a good competitive ballgame.
We’re never going to agree with anyone on everything, and that’s OK. We’re all our own individuals who have our own strengths, weaknesses, likes, dislikes and ways of thinking. A food tastes good, not based on the chef’s religion and a quarterback’s completion percentage isn’t going to be based on which candidate he endorsed. So why do we let those sorts of things impact how we enjoy or watch sports? These issues won’t enhance what we love and we certainly shouldn’t let it ruin what we love once we are fortunate enough to have sports back.
One of many reasons I chose the sports side of journalism is to avoid the political side. People don’t turn to the sports pages to read the latest quotes or tweets from Donald Trump. There are other outlets for that. The world of sports should help serve as escape from the dirty game of politics.
Again, sports help us look past all that and when games finally return, hopefully we will be able to see the lines more clearly and unite together. That will be a win we can all celebrate.