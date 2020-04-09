Several names come to mind when I think of who the best first baseman is in Texas Rangers history, unlike the pitcher and catcher positions where it’s a no-brainer.
A case could be made for guys like Will Clark, Mark Teixeria, Rafael Palmeiro and even former Longview Lobo Chris Davis. Heck, even Michael Young spent some time at first base as well.
Clark was at the end of his career by the time he landed in Texas and although he spent four years with the team, I don’t think he gets the honor of being named the best to play the position in club history.
I enjoyed watching Teixeria in a Rangers’ uniform but it seems like forever ago now, and it’s hard to think of him as being anything other than a New York Yankee. He also had a solid four years with the program but again, he too, in my opinion is not the best to ever play the position for the Rangers.
As much as I would love to have Longview’s own Davis to take the cake on this one, I just can’t do it. Perhaps getting further away from home was the thing he needed to help elevate his career because while in Arlington, Davis’ batting average was low and he struck out 302 times (from 2008-2010 and when he returned to the team for 28 games in 2011).
Without question, Young deserves a roster spot on this team, but not at first base. So that leaves us with Rafael Palmeiro, who I think should go down in history as the greatest first baseman in Rangers history.
Palmeiro had two stints with the team, the first in 1989 after spending his first three years in the league with the Chicago Cubs. After the 1993 season, he too left for Baltimore for five seasons before returning to the Rangers in 1999-2003. He finished his final two seasons after that back in Baltimore.
While a Texas Ranger, he was an MVP candidate four times and had at least 100 RBI six times. He played 1,573 games with the Rangers where he had 5,830 at bats, 1,692 hits, 321 home runs, 1,039 RBI, 44 stolen bases and a batting average of .290.
His career, however, does not come without controversy as he will forever be linked to the steroid era. Palmeiro didn’t exactly do himself any favors when he look at congress, pointed his finger at them and denied the use of steroids, not long before he was busted for juicing.
Regardless of that, he spent 10 years for the club, significantly longer than the others, and therefore, in my opinion, is the best first baseman the Rangers have ever had.