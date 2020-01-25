A large part of me wishes today was Super Bowl Sunday. I know when next week rolls around though, I’ll be glad to have football to watch, and not just any game, the biggest one of the year.
Part of the reason I wish the Super Bowl was today is because I’m extremely excited to watch a great matchup and see who will bring home the Lombardi Trophy, but I’m also not ready to have a Sunday without football, which again, is why the game will be glad next week.
I’m not quite sure how I’m going to spend today without football, and don’t even think about pointing out that the Pro Bowl is played today unless there’s a punch line to it, because that’s all the Pro Bowl is these days – a joke.
Nobody has taken it seriously for years, but it seems like in recent years the NFL has taken what was already a joke (and not a particularly funny one at that) and made it an even bigger laughing stock.
There was once a time when it was played after the Super Bowl. That’s when I used to catch some of it for fun because I knew that was my last taste of football for many months. It was also worth watching it then, as compared to now, because players who competed in the Super Bowl were allowed to compete in the Pro Bowl. It just makes more sense to me to allow players from the winning AFC team to go up against players from the winning NFC team in the AFC vs. NFC matchup.
Thank goodness the league went back to the AFC vs. NFC format because for a while, former players drafted players to create two fantasy teams. I felt embarrassed on behalf of the NFL.
Another change the league has made in recent years is moving the game out of Hawaii to Orlando. That gives way less incentive to the players and waters it down. Granted, it’s not like most NFL players can’t afford to pay their own way to Hawaii, but it doesn’t help make the game any better by taking away a free vacation to Hawaii.
Another issue I have with the Pro Bowl, as well as other league’s all-star games, is the voting system. It’s all a popularity contest as crazy, obsessive super fans can vote for their favorite players even if they don’t deserve it. It sucks to see someone who has earned it get snubbed based only on what someone else had done years ago and not based at all on this season.
Because the league has taken backward steps when dealing with the Pro Bowl, it could easily be improved by going back to how it was before – in Hawaii after the Super Bowl. I’ve mentioned before that an idea I’ve heard in the past is for the Super Bowl winning team to take on all-stars from the other conference. So in other words, if the Chiefs were to win the Super Bowl, they would play against a roster of all-stars from the NFC. I think that could be kind of fun but I don’t see it happening.
The league needs to either fix the Pro Bowl or drop it entirely, and truthfully, if it were up to me, I’d say just drop the Pro Bowl. I don’t think the ratings are very high. The Pro Bowl needs to be thing of the past.