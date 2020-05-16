As we continue the list of the Top 10 Dallas Cowboys of all time, let’s do a quick recap of the first three.
Future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten lands as the first on the list, landing at No. 10. Hall of Fame defensive back Mel Renfro takes the No. 9 spot and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin takes the No. 8 spot.
That leads us to No. 7: Tony Dorsett.
Despite having won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Pittsburgh, Dorsett had his doubters. Many said that he was too small for the NFL.
The Seattle Seahawks had the No. 2 pick of the 1977 NFL Draft but the Heisman Trophy winner told the Seahawks he wasn’t interested in playing for them.
The Cowboys traded their No. 14 pick, along with three second-round picks, to Seattle and drafted Dorsett.
It didn’t take Dorsett long to leave a mark in the NFL. His first year in the league saw him carry the ball 208 times for 1,007 yards and 12 touchdowns as he earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
He capped off his rookie season with a 27-10 Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos in which the running back rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Dorsett spent a decade in Dallas where he built a Hall of Fame career before spending his final season with the Denver Broncos.
He finished his career with 12,739 rushing yards and 77 rushing touchdowns on 2,936 carries. He also caught 398 passes for 3,554 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.
Dorsett is most famous for his 99-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, breaking the old record of 97 yards.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry tied Dorsett for the record in 2018.
What makes Dorsett’s run more impressive than Henry’s is the fact that the Cowboys only had 10 men on the field.
Dorsett is a member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Sadly, Dorsett continues to face health issues. In 2013, he admitted to having signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease common among former athletes. The Cowboys Hall of Famer said he specifically struggles with memory loss.
I wish him all the best and hope he recovers. I hope he realizes as well that memories of him won’t fade anytime soon. He’s one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time, landing at No. 7 on this list.