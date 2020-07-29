It’s been a strange start to the baseball season and questions have risen as to whether or not we’ll even get through the 60 games as scheduled, but more on that in a little bit.
First of all, one crazy thing I took away is that no team in all of the MLB started the season at 3-0. The last time that happened in any of the four major sports was in 1954 when no NHL team went undefeated after three games.
Other things of note – I really have no opinion on the cardboard cutouts other than I don’t think it’s worth $50 to have a large flat picture of my mug sitting in the stands.
I’m also not a fan of the pumped in crowd noise. I think instead, because there are no fans in the stands, they should let those of us watching on TV hear the authenticity of the game.
Let us hear the crack of the bat or the ball hitting the glove. I want to know what’s being said inside the dugout or conversation between the batter, catcher and umpire.
At the same time though, I’m not going to complain about it because it’s not a deal breaker. We have baseball back and I will watch with or without the crowd noise for as long as possible.
That brings me back to my earlier point about whether or not we’ll actually have 60 games.
With several Marlins players having tested positive, I think the entire club should be quarantined for two weeks or however long necessary and forfeit all their games during that time. We can’t just postpone them all because that affects a lot of other teams and a good portion of the league will be forced to wait around for the rest of the league to finish.
Major League Baseball suspended the Marlins’ season through Sunday on Tuesday afternoon.
If any other teams (and my Texas Rangers included) have the same issue, they too should have to forfeit the games while being quarantined.
As far the Rangers are concerned, they’ll have a way of making 60 games seem more like 162. They’ve already had struggles early, dropping the opening series at home and their first in the new ballpark.
The Rangers’ lack of offensive made it looked as though they didn’t want to win. They can’t afford to continue to leave two runners on base and still manage to win ballgames.
Again, overall, I’m just glad to have baseball back even though it’s not quite the same as it would have been without COVID, but I plan to enjoy as many games as I can.