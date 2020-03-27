Right about now we’d be enjoying the start of baseball season if it wasn’t for this whole coronavirus stuff sweeping the nation by storm and cancelling pretty much everything.
I was planning on taking it all in and was looking forward to the attending the Rangers’ first opening series in the new ballpark, but instead, I’m now forced to get my baseball fix elsewhere.
I’ve watched some documentaries and old classic games, which is probably the best route to go to in times like these. When it comes to sports movies, I prefer documentaries, to hear straight from the source, the people who were either there, or their relatives or historians of the time.
However, I’m not going to say I won’t watch sports movies at all as there are some really good baseball movies that can help you at least fill a small part of that large void left by the absence of America’s Pastime.
I don’t have an official list of what my favorites are but if I did, “The Sandlot” would no doubt be near the top of that list. You can never go wrong with some, “You’re killing me Smalls.”
“Eight Men” Out is another one of my favorite baseball stories. The movie is well done but in my opinion, the book is even better. It’s the story about the 1919 Chicago White Sox throwing the World Series. It’s crazy to think what would happen if a team tried that in today’s era.
“The Rookie” is a great feel-good, inspiring story. I gained a greater appreciation for the story after meeting Jim Morris a few years back at the Best Preps Banquet. He said actor Dennis Quaid pointed out habits that Morris never knew he had.
If you love a good comedy, you can’t go wrong with “Bad News Bears” or “Major League.”
I enjoy the story of the “Moneyball” (other than the fact it’s about the Oakland Athletics) but I wasn’t a huge fan of the movie. The film never mentioned the light’s out pitching staff the team had. There’s also a scene in the movie where Billy Beane visits Fenway Park and in the background, you can clearly see the 2004 and 2007 World Series Championship banners. The story took place in 2002.
When I catch mistakes like that, it bothers me and I can’t shake it. It’s another reminder to me that the movie does in fact have a script and the people on the screen are actors.
I think I consume movies differently than most people because it’s hard for me to see to buy into the storylines and to not see the actors as actors. So for example, I can’t watch “Moneyball” and not see Brad Pitt. I definitely to not see Billy Beane. That also prevents me from getting emotionally attached in a movie as I can honestly say I’ve never cried in a movie because I see it all as a production.
With that being said though, it’s easier for me to watch a comedy where it’s not trying to sell me the story as factual as much as it is entertainment. But because we can’t have the real thing (actual baseball games) we might as well enjoy the next best thing as much as possible in order to attempt to fill that small void. If that means watching a documentary, and old game, or a baseball movie that I can’t completely buy into, I’m going to do just that.