For both personal and professional reasons, I’m always excited about the arrival of the annual Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
I was out of the office for a couple of weeks because I headed to the Pacific Northwest to attend my niece’s graduation party in Oregon and was hoping the magazine would arrive before my departure so I would have something else to read on the plane and during the trip.
It would have been something to show off and try to explain just how big football is in the Lone Star State.
As we walked and drove past the high school that my niece just graduated from and her sister will graduate from next year, I looked for the football stadium but couldn’t seem to locate it.
I saw what appeared to be a soccer field with a small set of bleachers on each side and my initial thought was that there was no way they play football there too, at least not their games.
Perhaps they practice football on that field and play on another.
Nope. That’s it.
I’m well aware that other states don’t go as big as Texas when it comes to football but that doesn’t stop me from being blown away at just how small other states do it.
When you come from towns that shut down to fill a stadium that holds thousands of fans, you’d at least expect football in other states to be bigger than what they are.
When I stepped back into my office after the trip, I was excited to see the 2020 magazine on my desk.
I love the cover photo of SMU’s Shane Buechelle and I especially love the inside cover celebrating 100 years of the UIL.
One thing I enjoyed reading was an interview with Dr. David Haynes, former Marshall Maverick quarterback. I had the pleasure of interviewing Haynes myself a handful of years ago as part of a summer series, so seeing the interview in the magazine was a pretty neat deal.
It’s extremely tempting to just read through the magazine from cover to cover, but that will have to wait.
The publication is always a great help when it comes to doing my job and hopefully it will remain that way through the upcoming fall as we’re able to actually enjoy another football season.
The magazine always gets me excited about football season. It was definitely a good welcome-back-to-Texas gift.