High school football season is in the books for Harrison County until next fall but the 2019 had no lack of great stories and unbelievable moments.
Marshall went into the year with Jake Griedl as its athletic director and head football coach after being promoted from offensive coordinator. His Mavericks had a tough non-district schedule, playing host to 6A Tyler Lee.
That season opener was one I’ll never forget. I remember walking out of my apartment and seeing a somewhat cloudy sky out of worry it might rain. The weather app assured me I had nothing to worry about because there was only a 10 percent chance of rain that night.
Nope try again. The rain came down and down and down some more with lightning striking what seemed like every 10 seconds, pushing back kickoff another 30 minutes each time. Kickoff finally game around 9:40 I believe as the game went until just after midnight.
The Mavericks were unable to come away with the win and their following game was against longtime rival Longview on the road but Marshall entered the contest with a different quarterback. That factor, combined with the fact that the Mavericks were up against a 6A defending state champion squad helped lift the Lobos to a 2-0 record, leaving Marshall in search of its first win.
The winning eventually came in district play, after the Mavericks fell to Carthage in the final non-district conference. Marshall senior Savion Williams got his first start at quarterback for the district opener against Lindale but that story was rightfully overshadowed by the loss of senior defensive lineman Hayden Blalock.
The week of Blalock’s passing was Marshall’s bye week and I covered Harleton that Thursday and Elysian Fields on Friday night. I remember both those nights fondly. The story that stands out way more than the football game from those nights is how the communities gathered together and mourned with the Marshall community and honored Blalock’s memory by wearing Marshall red and shirts with No. 94. Marshall wasn’t even playing in those games but that didn’t stop the communities from uniting together as one.
That was also the case when Marshall played Lindale. The Eagles showed class all the way as they wore No. 94 decals on their helmets and brought signs showing support to the Marshall community. The team paid tribute to Blaylock by slowly walking the length of the field while carrying Blalock’s jersey while the video board displayed photos of Blalock. Marshall’s defense took the field as the defensive line held his jersey and Lindale took a knee.
Those are moments that really stand out and go way beyond football. As for football is concerned the Mavericks got their first win of the year, Griedl’s first win as head coach and the Mavericks kept their win district win streak alive, a streak that dates back to 2016.
Marshall’s next game was also Hallsville and like the Eagles, the Bobcats showed a ton of class. In pregame, they wore red warm-ups with Blalock’s name and number on the back. Acts like that go a long way and that stands out to me more than anything that happened in the game itself.
On the field, Marshall swept its way through district to extend the streak and finished the regular season with a record of 7-3. There were great storylines surrounding the Mavericks’ bi-district playoff matchup against Huntsville. They were up against former Marshall coach, Rodney Southern in a rematch of last year’s playoff match where the Hornets ended the Mavericks’ season. Unfortunately for the Mavs, they were unable to get revenge of the Hornets to extend their season but that’s not to say their season wasn’t a success because it definitely was. They battled adversity and overcame loss that goes far beyond anything that happens on the field.
Both Elysian Fields and Harleton were still alive in the playoffs so I got to cover their games. It’s pretty remarkable what Elysian Fields was able to accomplish this season, especially considering they made changes in their coaching staff during the season, switching Daniel Johnson from offensive coordinator to defensive coordinator.
I don’t think I’ll ever forget EF’s bi-district playoff game. The 74-50 score would have one think that it was a basketball game. It was in Center where there’s no signal. You might have a chance if you have AT&T but you’re not getting online or making a call with any other service. So with that, I couldn’t get on the internet but I was able to text the scores to Jack Stallard who was Tweeting out the information I was giving him. It seemed like I was texting him every minute as the teams were scoring quickly and often.
I was pushing deadline to get that story in because with all the scoring, it naturally went longer. Then on top of that, there was the issue of no signal. I had to drive quickly to find a spot and barely managed to get it off.
The thing that stands out the most to me about Harleton isn’t one specific moment, but the big picture. The Wildcats went 1-9 in each of the past two seasons and 2-8 before that. It was extremely impressive what Kyle Little was able to accomplish with the squad in his first year as head coach. They proved doubters wrong all year long and I see no reason to think they can’t do that again next year.
Harleton, among many others that I’m sure I’m missing, was a feel-good story for sure, something that certainly didn’t lack for the 2019 football season.