There’s one battle I’m glad my mom stopped fighting.
She finally gave in and allowed me to watch whatever game was on TV, especially if it was the Cowboys. She eventually came to the realization that if the Cowboys were playing, my homework wasn’t getting done unless I was able to sit in front of the TV and work on it. She learned that when she stuck me in the other room away from the TV to do homework, it wasn’t going to get done well. It wasn’t something I was doing on purpose but it was killing me not being able to see what was happening so I’d rush through my work, the quicker the better, to be able to watch the game. Once she agreed to allow me to do my homework where I could see the game playing, I wouldn’t have to miss Emmitt Smith’s long touchdown run. I could take subtle glances at the TV and listen to what was happening while doing working on whatever homework assignment I had saved for Sunday.
My mom also gave up on making me go to bed during games. She didn’t realize at the time that I had snuck out of the house a few times to be able to watch a game. Seeing as I was on the second floor, she probably never imagined her little boy climbing out of the window onto the carport roof and onto the van which so happened to have a latter on the back. It just seemed like fate that I was supposed to watch the games. I’d either sneak to the back yard and watch through the window or go up to a neighbor’s house to see the catch the action.
It wasn’t until years later that I told my mom that but I’m sure she remembers fighting the losing battle because I think I made it abundantly clear that as long as there was a game on, I wasn’t going to sleep. I wasn’t sneaking out of the house to watch a game though. If I was lucky enough, I was listening to the broadcast on a radio I hid under my pillow.
I also spent a lot of time sitting at the top of stairs just listening. I would occasionally try to take sneak peak over at the TV but that was risky if I didn’t want to get caught.
I’m pretty sure my mom knew at that point thought that I was awake but I was OK with her knowing. I didn’t want her to think that making me go to bed was working and I was determined to watch the game.
One night as I lied in bed, wide awake, trying to piece together what might have been happening by listening to the reactions of my dad and brothers, I saw a set of feet under the door. My mom proceeded to walk into the room. I don’t remember what she was saying because I was still focused on trying to figure out what was happening in the game. Seeing that she was probably way more tired than I was, she said, “OK, get down there. Go watch the game.”
I’m so glad she stopped fighting that battle.
From that point on, she never tried to make me go to bed during a game and eventually, she didn’t just accept the fact that I loved sports, she embraced it.
At some point during my childhood, I realized I wasn’t going to get paid to play sports professionally so I might as well write about them and my mom helped me fuel my passion for sports and that ultimately led to me landing a career as a sportswriter.
Quite frankly, I can’t imagine doing anything else. I don’t know what else I would be good at or I enjoy.
My mom has been there every step along the way, offering prayer, support and guidance in tough times and to celebrate with me in good times. I think it’s safe for us all to say we wouldn’t be where we are without the impact of our mothers.
So with that being said, to all moms everywhere, especially mine: Happy Mother’s Day.