Another high school football season is in the books for me after Waskom’s season came to an end Friday night.
It’s never easy to see it end for coaches, athletes and others who have poured so much into it but at the same time, I’m glad for them and all of us that we at least got to enjoy a football season at all.
Don’t get wrong, there was nothing normal about this season. Many games were canceled due to COVID-19 while others were canceled as a result of weather and other factors and it certainly threw a wrench into things.
It was definitely odd having the 5A and 6A start four weeks later and being in bi-district while other schools were in the semifinals. However, prior to the season kicking off, we weren’t sure we’d have a season at all.
Then, as the season unfolded and the virus continued to spread, we weren’t sure if it would all be shut down the way sports were shut down in the spring.
I’m not trying to jinx anything and I realize we have state championships coming up this week while the 5A and 6A schools are trying to get to that point but I’m glad we’ve come as far as we have in this rollercoaster year and even though Harrison County won’t be represented in any state championship games this year, I’m glad the schools were able to compete as much as they did.
One of the reasons I got into this business is because I love a good story and I love being able to tell that story. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been able to pick out different storylines while watching games, and I thought everybody did the same thing.
For example, in Super Bowl XXXVI, the then St. Louis Rams who were nicknamed “The Best Show on Turf” were trying to win their second Super Bowl in three years. Wide receiver Ricky Proehl catches a touchdown pass with 1:30 left to tie the game up at 17.
Then, a young Tom Brady, led his Patriots down the field to set up the game-winning field goal from Adam Vinatieri.
Two years later, I’m watching Proehl in an almost identical situation, only with a different team. I see Proehl catch a touchdown pass for the Carolina Panthers to tie the game up at 29 with 1:08 left in the game, and I remember thinking I’d seen this movie before.
That was followed by Brady leading the Patriots down the field to set up another game-winning kick from Vinatieri.
I remember feeling bad for Proehl and thinking about how I’d love to hear the story from his perspective. It wasn’t long until I did, when he said, “It was déjà vu. I was living the nightmare all over again.”
All that to say sports are about way more than just one team playing another, way more, and this high school football season was no exception. All the Harrison County high school football teams were surrounded by great storylines.
Last year, after having gone 1-9 for two straight years, the Harleton Wildcats went 10-3 overall and went three rounds deep into the playoffs under the direction of first-year head coach Kyle Little.
Questions surrounded the Wildcats in 2020 as to how well they would do after jumping up from 2A to 3A. I think it’s hard to argue against it being a successful season for the Wildcats who went 7-4 overall and 4-3 in district play and another playoff appearance.
Harleton is now in the same district as Harrison County opponents Waskom and Elysian Fields, who also have great stories surrounding them.
The Yellow Jackets were senior loaded and it’d be an understatement to say they had a ton on talent on both sides of the ball.
In talking with several of their team members and coaches, they were fueled by being the underdogs.
Many people had picked them to finish No. 3 in the district but they proved doubters wrong and swept their way through district play and turned many doubters into believers and made a deep run to the fourth round of the playoffs where they took on Harrison County and district rival Waskom.
Waskom had fallen to EF in district play but the results were different in the playoffs. Elysian Fields’ offense is pass-heavy while Waskom relies heavily on the run and that was one thing that made the matchup so intriguing.
One thing the two teams have in common is they both had a lot of heart and determination.
Waskom lost its freshman starting quarterback but the Wildcats didn’t seem to miss a beat as they too continued to prove doubters wrong and make it to one game away from state.
They had a young squad that will be good for a long time.
When you look at the numbers, it’s easy to feel sorry for the Hallsville Bobcats who were unable to get a win this season. Hiring a new a coach is never an easy task but hiring a new coach in the midst of a pandemic has to make it 100 times harder.
I look forward to seeing what head coach Tommy Allison can do with this program when he has a full normal year to prepare his team.
If someone had told me at the beginning of the season that the Marshall Mavericks would finish 5-5 overall, 3-4 in district and miss the playoffs, I would have said there’s no way.
I predicted Marshall to win district and I could have seen them finish second but nothing below that.
I fully believe the Mavericks are way more talented than what their record shows but on a whole there were several great moments and stories that came from this season, moments like when Brent Burris broke the school record for most passing yards or seeing kicker Buck Buchanan make his longest career field goal.
Regardless, there were many great storylines and I believe there’s a bright future for Harrison County high school football.